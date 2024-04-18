Organizations power American Red Cross response where the need is greatest

Annual donations from generous partners support all facets of lifesaving mission

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Red Cross depends on the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors to deliver its lifesaving mission. Helping the organization stay ready for emergencies throughout the year are some of the most generous corporate partners supporting the full Red Cross mission through Where It's Needed Most (WINM).

These companies, along with countless other donors powering all areas of the mission, help people in times of crisis by supporting the most urgent humanitarian needs. Donors to our full mission — and their employees and customers — pledge annual financial donations to ensure the Red Cross is resourced to quickly provide help and hope in times of dire need.

The flexibility provided by these partners, who trust the Red Cross to apply their donation where the need is greatest, has become increasingly vital. Every day, people face emergencies of all sizes — from life-threatening blood shortages, to more frequent and intense disasters like wildfires and floods, to the unique challenges faced by military families, to a person in need of lifesaving CPR provided by a trained bystander.

More than 20,000 people are helped every day by the Red Cross. Whether it's collecting lifesaving blood, supporting a family displaced by a home fire or providing emergency communications to a deployed service member, greatest-needs donors help fuel the Red Cross response in times of crisis. This critical aid wouldn't be possible without annual gifts to Where It's Needed Most.

"We are truly grateful for donors who count on us to steward their gifts where the need is greatest, whether that's disaster relief, lifesaving blood, critical services for military families and veterans, training like CPR and water safety or international aid," said Anne McKeough, chief development officer of the American Red Cross. "We rely on their generosity and trust to help us deliver our lifesaving mission every day."

The Red Cross thanks these valued corporate partners who donate at least $250,000 annually to support the mission — including Circle K and EG America — for their generous contributions.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org , or follow us on social media.

