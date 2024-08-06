Organizations Seeking to Revolutionize Document Workflows With AI, Finds Independent Survey Commissioned By Foxit

Study Finds Organizations Could Transform Efficiency and Drive Business Impact But Many Users Are Hampered With Outdated Tools

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit, a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced findings of a Forrester Consulting study investigating how organizations are enabling their employees with PDF and related document tools. The study, commissioned by Foxit and entitled "Revolutionizing Document Workflows With AI," provides an examination of the transformative potential of AI in document and PDF process including saved time, improved customer experience and revenue gain. The Study also dives into roadblocks and top challenges faced by organizations looking to incorporate AI technology into their business.

The global study leverages the survey findings of from 402 PDF and document tool users and 116 decision-makers with responsibility for document and editing tools within their organization. The survey was conducted in the first quarter of 2024.

The study finds that organizations looking to improve document workflows require significant digital transformation with a single AI-enabled platform to maximize employee productivity, accuracy, and collaboration. The study indicates that organizations must review and revise their current document process before introducing AI based automation and must give users autonomy for PDF and document functions.

Additional Key findings of the study include:

The PDF and document tool landscape features too many and woefully outdated tools: On average, respondents are using eight tools for their PDF and document needs, leaving many decision-makers stating that they use too many point solutions. These eight tools are also often outdated, lack any process automation, and integrate poorly within the application ecosystem.

Today's PDF and document tools mean a lot of wasted time for users: Users spend their days doing overly manual and repetitive work as a result of today's overly complex and dated tool landscape, on average spending one workday a week on this sort of labor.

Users and decision-makers alike see the value of an all‑in‑one PDF platform: Adopting a single platform that leverages AI for all PDF needs is extremely appealing for both users and decision‑makers. In fact, an all-in-one platform is seen as valuable or extremely valuable for 80% of respondents, as it means less time spent on manual work, better collaboration, and improved PDF accuracy.

Foxit also hosted a webinar based on the findings from the Forrester study. During the presentation, guest speaker Craig Le Clair, Vice President and Principal Analyst at Forrester shared the key findings of the research, including a review of the state of document usage today, as well as the top challenges and future opportunities organizations face. The webinar also discusses how documents remain the lifeblood of enterprises in financial services, government, and other industries that manage information at their core and how the implementation of AI is revolutionizing the documents through automation.

