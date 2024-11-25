Origami Sake Wins the “InvestBev Accelerator” 2024 Fall Pitch Day Competition

The brand will receive $100,000 in combined capital and support services from the private equity firm

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestBev, the leading private equity firm specializing in the adult beverage industry, has named Origami Sake as the winner of its "Fall 2024 Pitch Day" competition. By receiving these top honors, Origami Sake will receive a $100,000 investment* in capital and services from the "InvestBev Accelerator" program, a division of the well known, InvestBev Group.

"Pitch Day" serves as the culmination of the three-month-long "InvestBev Accelerator" where founders of brands and distributors from all over the country compete for the chance to receive a $100,000* investment as well as education, networking, mentoring, and additional resources from experienced alcohol industry leaders to help them succeed in the highly competitive adult beverage industry. Judges pick the winner based on the brand's understanding of their target consumer and market, growth plan, future success and early traction.

This year's winning brand, Origami Sake, is leading the revolution in American craft sake by using 100% United States Rice and the pristine water of Hot Springs Arkansas to deliver the freshest sake to American consumers.

Matt Bell, CEO and President of Origami Sake, is a certified "Level 1 Sake Professional" who leads the growth and marketing strategy for the company. Before founding Origami Sake, Bell co-launched and led three highly successful companies: As an Arkansas native, Bell and the founders of Origami Sake are proud to be brewing a 100% USA-made product, and they are determined to lead the rediscovery of sake in America.

"We were incredibly impressed by the talented entrepreneurs this season, and we're excited to announce Matt Bell of Origami Sake as the Pitch Day winner," said Brian Rosen, General Partner of InvestBev. "The company's blend of innovation, expertise, and strong sense of place will help them lead a cultural and craft beverage revolution, and we're thrilled to support their journey."

"InvestBev Accelerator" is an invitation-only program for the most promising beverage brands. The program was created to give promising beverage brands the tools to succeed in the highly competitive adult beverage space. The accelerator hosts three-month cohorts that focus on four key areas: product strategy and development, marketing and growth, business fundamentals, and leadership development.

"Winning InvestBev's Pitch Day is a pivotal moment for our brand," said Bell. "It not only validates our vision but also gives us the momentum we need to transform the sake industry."

Additional brands selected to participate in the fall cohort included:

Abre Ojos Tequila: Crafted from 100% blue Weber agave, harvested at peak maturity and roasted in a traditional brick oven, this small-batch production ensures a premium, handcrafted tequila known for its exceptional taste, aroma, and smoothness.





Crafted from 100% blue Weber agave, harvested at peak maturity and roasted in a traditional brick oven, this small-batch production ensures a premium, handcrafted tequila known for its exceptional taste, aroma, and smoothness. Big Sky Stillhouse: An immersive distillery experience crafted to capture the essence of Montana's treasured terroir in every sip of their whiskey and gin collections.





An immersive distillery experience crafted to capture the essence of treasured terroir in every sip of their whiskey and gin collections. Broken Barrier Tequila: This is a UK-based and revolutionizing flavored tequila with a 100% agave blanco infused with Blood Orange, Vanilla, Ceylon Tea, and Orange Blossom that blends quality, innovation, and social impact.





This is a UK-based and revolutionizing flavored tequila with a 100% agave blanco infused with Blood Orange, Vanilla, Ceylon Tea, and Orange Blossom that blends quality, innovation, and social impact. Interblend: This new category of wines—obtained by blending wines between countries—appeals to new consumers who crave a world without borders by seeking brands with social responsibility, transparency, and sustainability.





This new category of wines—obtained by blending wines between countries—appeals to new consumers who crave a world without borders by seeking brands with social responsibility, transparency, and sustainability. Libation Labs (Cuvée): This value-back app that rewards points to consumers for tracking their alcohol consumption is notable for fostering engagement in the alcohol tourism, travel, and hospitality space.





This value-back app that rewards points to consumers for tracking their alcohol consumption is notable for fostering engagement in the alcohol tourism, travel, and hospitality space. Native Spirits (Celtic Honour): Redefining American bourbon through a unique, Scotch-inspired blending process, this brand sources the finest small-batch bourbons from independent distilleries across Appalachia.





Redefining American bourbon through a unique, Scotch-inspired blending process, this brand sources the finest small-batch bourbons from independent distilleries across Appalachia. Oceano Wines: Produces ultra-premium, single-vintage wines from California's coastal regions.





Produces ultra-premium, single-vintage wines from coastal regions. Pilt Persuasion: A ready-to-drink brand that redefines the art of adult beverages by offering a unique journey into bold flavors that are crafted to elevate the senses and invigorate the spirit.





A ready-to-drink brand that redefines the art of adult beverages by offering a unique journey into bold flavors that are crafted to elevate the senses and invigorate the spirit. Southampton Spirits: Represents the "Hamptons in a Can," by delivering a ready-to-drink take on the classic Southside cocktail with the refreshing blend of vodka, citrus, and mint.





Represents the "Hamptons in a Can," by delivering a ready-to-drink take on the classic Southside cocktail with the refreshing blend of vodka, citrus, and mint. The Urban Wine Co.: The first urban winery in the Charlotte, NC regional area that was inspired by the desire to bring approachable, affordable, and locally made wine options to the Carolinas.





The first urban winery in the regional area that was inspired by the desire to bring approachable, affordable, and locally made wine options to the Carolinas. UNBRIDLED Whiskey: A premium whiskey that pays tribute to resilience, heritage, and the indomitable spirit of those who defy constraints.





A premium whiskey that pays tribute to resilience, heritage, and the indomitable spirit of those who defy constraints. VIGIE Limoncello: An artisanal limoncello made to sip, mix, and spritz that's crafted from a cherished family recipe while using real, organic lemons with a lower ABV and less sugar.

InvestBev is currently accepting applications for its winter cohort, which begins in February 2024 in Chicago, IL. For more information or to apply, visit https://www.investbev.com/accelerator

*All investment is contingent on the successful submission and passing of the InvestBev due diligence process that occurs post-cohort.

About InvestBev

Founded in 2015 by Brian Rosen, InvestBev Group is a premier private equity firm in the adult beverage industry, known for its short return windows and non-correlated investment strategy. Helmed by 3rd generation industry veteran Brian Rosen, InvestBev Group has raised nearly $200 million across four funds, a $100 million credit platform, and a low-cost insurance provider to distilleries. InvestBev is dedicated to supporting emerging brands and segments within the alcohol sector. Learn more:

Learn more, visit investbev.com.

Press Contact:

Hailey Lipiec

845-548-1211

SOURCE InvestBev