Origin Agritech Announces Long-Term Revenue Projections Across Key Product Lines Through 2029
Jul 23, 2024, 08:00 ET
BEIJING, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) (the "Company" or "Origin"), a leading Chinese agricultural technology company, is pleased to announce its revenue projections for key product lines through the year 2029.
Revenue Projections
Revenue from hybrid seeds and other
Revenue from NEC
Revenue from GMO
Total Revenue(￥'000)
Total Revenue(US$'000)
2022
￥52,580
-
-
￥52,580
$7,240
2023
￥93,307
-
-
￥93,307
$12,848
2024 (Expected)
￥95,000
￥10,000
-
￥105,000
$14,458
2025 (Expected)
￥99,750
￥50,000
￥30,000
￥179,750
$24,751
2026 (Expected)
￥104,738
￥100,000
￥90,000
￥294,738
$40,585
2027 (Expected)
￥109,974
￥150,000
￥210,000
￥469,974
$64,715
2028 (Expected)
￥115,473
￥225,000
￥330,000
￥670,473
$92,324
2029 (Expected)
￥121,247
￥337,500
￥500,000
￥958,747
$132,019
Assumptions:
Dr. Gengchen Han, Chairman and CEO of Origin Agritech, commented: "We are excited about the growth prospects for Origin Agritech as we continue to innovate and expand our product offerings. These revenue projections and our clear timeline for GMO corn variety approvals reflect our commitment to delivering high-value solutions to farmers worldwide and significant value to our shareholders. By leveraging our GMO technology and gene editing expertise, we are well-positioned to address global food security challenges and promote sustainable agricultural practices."
About Origin Agritech Limited
Origin Agritech Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Zhong-Guan-Cun (ZGC) Life Science Park in Beijing, is a leading Chinese agricultural technology company. In crop seed biotechnologies, Origin Agritech's phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China's Ministry of Agriculture. Over the years, Origin has established a robust biotechnology seed pipeline, including products with glyphosate tolerance and pest resistance (Bt) traits. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.originagritech.com. The Company also maintains a Twitter account for updating investors on Company and industry developments which is https://x.com/origin_agritech.
