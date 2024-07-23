Origin Agritech Announces Long-Term Revenue Projections Across Key Product Lines Through 2029

Jul 23, 2024, 08:00 ET

BEIJING, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) (the "Company" or "Origin"), a leading Chinese agricultural technology company, is pleased to announce its revenue projections for key product lines through the year 2029.

GMO Corn Application to Approval Timeline
Revenue Projections

2022

 ￥52,580

-

-

 ￥52,580

$7,240

2023

 ￥93,307

-

-

 ￥93,307

$12,848

2024 (Expected)

 ￥95,000

 ￥10,000

-

 ￥105,000

$14,458

2025 (Expected)

 ￥99,750

 ￥50,000

 ￥30,000

 ￥179,750

$24,751

2026 (Expected)

 ￥104,738

 ￥100,000

 ￥90,000

 ￥294,738

$40,585

2027 (Expected)

 ￥109,974

 ￥150,000

 ￥210,000

 ￥469,974

$64,715

2028 (Expected)

 ￥115,473

 ￥225,000

 ￥330,000

 ￥670,473

$92,324

2029 (Expected)

 ￥121,247

 ￥337,500

 ￥500,000

 ￥958,747

$132,019

Assumptions:

  • In 5 years, China's GMO corn will account for 70% of the total corn planting area, about 400 million mu. Origin aims to have a 5% market share of about 20 million mu (GMO seed sale & IP granting).
  • Exchange rate $:￥:7.2622 (July 15)
  • GMO seeds sale begins to contribute revenue in 2025
  • GMO IP granting business begins to contribute revenue in 2027

Dr. Gengchen Han, Chairman and CEO of Origin Agritech, commented: "We are excited about the growth prospects for Origin Agritech as we continue to innovate and expand our product offerings. These revenue projections and our clear timeline for GMO corn variety approvals reflect our commitment to delivering high-value solutions to farmers worldwide and significant value to our shareholders. By leveraging our GMO technology and gene editing expertise, we are well-positioned to address global food security challenges and promote sustainable agricultural practices."

About Origin Agritech Limited

Origin Agritech Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Zhong-Guan-Cun (ZGC) Life Science Park in Beijing, is a leading Chinese agricultural technology company. In crop seed biotechnologies, Origin Agritech's phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China's Ministry of Agriculture. Over the years, Origin has established a robust biotechnology seed pipeline, including products with glyphosate tolerance and pest resistance (Bt) traits. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.originagritech.com. The Company also maintains a Twitter account for updating investors on Company and industry developments which is https://x.com/origin_agritech.

