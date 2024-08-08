Origin Agritech Appoints Patrick Cheng as Chief Financial Officer and Board Director

BEIJING, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) (the "Company" or "Origin"), a leading Chinese agricultural technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Cheng Chi Kin (Patrick Cheng) as Chief Financial Officer and to the Board of Directors of the Company, effective immediately. With a distinguished career spanning over three decades in corporate management, investment, and financial control, Patrick Cheng will drive Origin Agritech's financial strategy and operational efficiency.

Patrick Cheng's distinguished career includes key leadership positions at several publicly listed companies in Hong Kong. His expertise spans multiple industries, including natural resources, property investment, manufacturing, and banking. Patrick's most recent roles include Independent Non-Executive Director at Asiasec Properties Limited, Non-Executive Director and former Chairman at Affluent Partners Holdings Limited, Chairman of DeTai Energy Group Limited, and CEO & Executive Director at China Uptown Group Company Limited. His comprehensive background in asset management, business restructuring, and corporate governance will be invaluable to Origin Agritech as the Company continues to innovate and expand its market presence.

"We are thrilled to welcome Patrick Cheng to our executive team," said Dr. Gengchen Han, Chairman and CEO of Origin Agritech. "Patrick's vast experience and proven track record in financial management and corporate strategy make him an excellent fit for our Company. We are confident his leadership will enhance our financial operations and support our long-term growth objectives."

Patrick Cheng holds an MBA from Cardiff Business School (UK) and an Honors Degree in Business Studies from the University of Glamorgan (UK). He is a Fellow Member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA), the International Accountants (FAIA), and a Member of the Institute of Management Accountants (MIMA). Additionally, he is a Chartered Marketer of the Chartered Institute of Marketing. Mr. Cheng has also received several prestigious industry accolades, including being named the Most Promising REIT Manager in Asia in 2016, receiving the Best Corporate Governance Gold Award in 2014, and earning the Best Investment Value Award for Listed Companies in 2013.

"I am honored to join Origin Agritech and look forward to contributing to the company's financial strategy and growth," said Mr. Cheng. "This is an exciting time for the company, and I am eager to work with the talented team at Origin Agritech to drive financial performance and shareholder value."

About Origin Agritech Limited

Origin Agritech Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Zhong-Guan-Cun (ZGC) Life Science Park in Beijing, is a leading Chinese agricultural technology company. In crop seed biotechnologies, Origin Agritech's phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China's Ministry of Agriculture. Over the years, Origin has established a robust biotechnology seed pipeline, including products with glyphosate tolerance and pest resistance (Bt) traits. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.originagritech.com. The Company also maintains a Twitter account for updating investors on Company and industry developments which is https://x.com/origin_agritech.

