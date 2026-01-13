Origin℠ AI and NXP Team Up to Accelerate Embedded WiFi Sensing for the Smart Home

Collaboration combines Origin AI's proven motion-sensing technology with NXP's high-performance chipsets to enable seamless and scalable integration and accelerate time to market.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin℠ AI, the inventors of AI Sensing℠, today announced a strategic collaboration with NXP® Semiconductors, the trusted supplier for innovative solutions in industrial and IoT markets, to embed Origin's award-winning WiFi Sensing software directly into NXP's i.MX 9 applications processors and wireless tri-radio chipsets. This endeavor fast-tracks the deployment of intelligent motion sensing into smart home devices, opening the door for powerful new services across home automation, security and energy management.

NXP is committed to enabling customers with innovative system solutions to make the connected world better, safer and more secure, making the i.MX 9 applications processors and tri-radio processors a natural foundation for Origin's software to scale quickly and efficiently. By optimizing Origin AI's sensing stack directly at the chipset level, this relationship empowers customers to launch new products without redesigning hardware, significantly shortening time to market and simplifying development.

"This collaboration gives our customers real flexibility in the marketplace. They can bring Origin-powered experiences to their existing platforms with minimal friction," said Spencer Maid, Origin AI president and CEO. "With Origin's software pre-integrated into NXP's widely deployed chipsets, we're unlocking a fast path to product innovation. It has never been easier to deliver intelligent motion sensing to consumers."

The integration focuses on enabling embedded sensing in smart plugs, routers, lighting products and other connected home devices, leveraging WiFi infrastructure already in place. Key benefits include the following:

Faster time to market through native chipset integration of Origin AI's software.





Demonstrable interoperability and performance.





Reduced hardware complexity and cost for the company's joint partnerships.





Scalable deployment of next-gen smart home experiences, from automation to wellness monitoring.

"Origin AI and NXP are collaborating to push the boundaries of intelligent sensing in the smart home," said Larry Olivas, NXP Semiconductors vice president, secure connected edge segment marketing. "Combining NXP's high-performance, low-power i.MX 9 applications processors and advanced tri-radio WiFi with Origin's AI Sensing technology delivers optimized wireless sensing performance for customer smart home feature differentiation."

About Origin AI

Origin℠ AI leads in AI-enabled WiFi Sensing technology, redefining security with TruShield™ Security for Verified Human Presence™ detection. Trusted by Fortune 500 ISPs and multinational security providers, TruShield Security elevates home safety with precise, reliable whole-home WiFi monitoring. Backed by over 200 patents, Origin's award-winning technology sets a new standard in privacy and accuracy, proving that WiFi is more than just connectivity: It is proactive, intelligent protection. For more information, visit www.originwirelessai.com .

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the automotive, industrial and IoT, mobile and communications infrastructure markets. NXP's "Brighter Together" approach combines leading-edge technology with pioneering people to develop system solutions that make the connected world better, safer and more secure. The company has operations in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $12.61 billion in 2024. Find out more at www.nxp.com .

