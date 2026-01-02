Origin AI Launches Compatible With Origin™ Program to Meet Industry Demand for Scalable WiFi Sensing and Accelerate Integration Across Global SoC Platforms

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin AI™ today announced its Compatible With Origin™ program, a new initiative designed to enable WiFi sensing at scale across leading WiFi system-on-chip (SoC) platforms. The program provides SoC manufacturers with a streamlined path to integrate Origin's core WiFi sensing engine, accelerating time to market for device OEMs and broadband operators.

As WiFi sensing continues to scale commercially, there is increasing demand from SoC manufacturers who are looking to differentiate their platforms with validated, standards-aligned sensing capabilities. The Compatible With Origin program enables this by providing integration support, reference firmware, validation frameworks and go-to-market support.

"WiFi sensing is quickly moving to scaled platform-level adoption," said Spencer Maid, CEO of Origin AI. "By working directly with SoC manufacturers, the Compatible With Origin™ program lowers integration friction and enables sensing to scale across entire silicon portfolios, giving OEMs and operators confidence in their ability to easily deploy sensing at scale."

Through the Compatible With Origin program, participating SoC manufacturers gain access to the following:

Origin's WiFi sensing engine optimized for SoC-level integration.

Chipsets preloaded with the Origin "Live Motion Engine."

CSI quality verified to Origin WiFi sensing standards.

Support for emerging sensing standards, including IEEE 802.11bf.

Qualified SoC partners are recognized as Compatible With Origin and participate in coordinated marketing initiatives to support downstream adoption by OEMs and service providers.

"The industry needs WiFi Sensing that is built, tested and validated at the silicon level," said Dr. Ray Liu, founder and CTO of Origin AI. "By collaborating directly with SoC manufacturers, we ensure consistent performance and reliability across platforms — laying the groundwork for deployment across millions of devices."

The Compatible With Origin program is available immediately to WiFi SoC manufacturers serving gateway, router, IoT and security device markets. Several leading chipset vendors are already evaluating or integrating Origin's sensing engine, with commercial deployments expected in late 2026.

Origin AI will highlight its expanded sensing ecosystem and partner roadmap at CES 2026, including demonstrations of multivendor interoperability and new capabilities enabled by Origin's basic WiFi Sensing engine.

About Origin AI

Origin AI™ is the global leader in WiFi Sensing, transforming existing WiFi signals into an intelligent awareness layer for homes, businesses and connected devices. Origin's patented AI and signal-processing technologies enable precise detection of human presence, motion and contextual activity — without cameras or dedicated sensors. The company partners with broadband operators, security providers, chipset makers and smart-home innovators to deliver next-generation sensing capabilities at global scale.

