Origin℠ AI and Synaptics Team Up to Accelerate Smart Home Innovation With Embedded WiFi Sensing

Collaboration combines Origin AI's proven motion-sensing technology with Synaptics' Veros™ WiFi® connectivity solutions to enable seamless and scalable integration in the smart home ecosystem.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin℠ AI, the inventors of AI Sensing℠, today announced a strategic partnership with Synaptics, a leading-edge AI processor and connectivity solutions provider, to integrate Origin's award-winning WiFi Sensing software with Synaptics' Wireless Connectivity SoCs designed for the intelligent edge. This collaboration enables faster deployment of intelligent motion sensing into smart home devices, opening the door for powerful new services across home automation, security and energy management.

Origin and Synaptics

Synaptics' Veros™ family of wireless SoCs brings the latest WiFi standards and other multiprotocol solutions like Bluetooth®, Thread/Zigbee and GNSS for a diverse set of IoT applications. When combined with Synaptics' Astra™ family of AI-native embedded processors, these wireless SoCs enable on-device AI capabilities for WiFi sensing, vision, audio and voice modalities.

This makes Synaptics' connectivity solutions a natural foundation for Origin's software to scale quickly and efficiently. The partnership empowers our joint customer base — ranging from home security, smart home automation, appliances and various other segments — to launch new products without redesigning hardware, significantly shortening time to market and simplifying development.

"This partnership gives our customers real flexibility in the marketplace. They can bring Origin-powered experiences to their existing platforms with minimal friction," said Spencer Maid, president and CEO of Origin AI. "With Synaptics' widely deployed chipsets, and with Origin's software pre-integrated, we're unlocking a fast path to product innovation. It has never been easier to deliver intelligent motion sensing to consumers."

The collaboration focuses on enabling embedded sensing in smart plugs, IoT home-hubs, security products, smart lighting and other connected home devices, leveraging WiFi infrastructure already in place. Key benefits of the partnership include the following:

Faster time to market through hardware and software integration.

Reduced hardware complexity and cost for our joint partnerships.

Scalable deployment of next-gen smart home experiences, from automation to wellness monitoring.

"We're excited to work with Origin AI to advance what's possible in the smart home," said Shishir Gupta, Synaptics VP of product marketing, wireless connectivity. "By combining our high-performance, low-power WiFi solutions with Origin's AI sensing technology, we're helping customers move faster and deliver more value through intelligent connectivity."

About Origin AI

Origin AI leads in AI-enabled WiFi Sensing technology, redefining security with TruShield℠ Security for Verified Human Presence℠ detection. Trusted by Fortune 500 ISPs and multinational security providers, TruShield Security elevates home safety with precise, reliable whole-home WiFi monitoring. Backed by over 200 patents, Origin's award-winning technology sets a new standard in privacy and accuracy, proving that WiFi is more than just connectivity: It is proactive, intelligent protection. For more information, visit www.originwirelessai.com .

About Synaptics

Synaptics is leading the charge in AI at the edge, bringing AI closer to end users and transforming how we engage with intelligent connected devices, whether at home, at work, or on the move. As the go-to partner for the world's most forward-thinking product innovators, Synaptics powers the future with its cutting-edge Synaptics Astra™ AI-Native embedded compute, Veros™ wireless connectivity and multimodal sensing solutions. We're making the digital experience smarter, faster, more intuitive, secure and seamless. From touch, display and biometrics to AI-driven wireless connectivity, video, vision, audio, speech and security processing, Synaptics is the force behind the next generation of technology.

