Origin AI Appoints Joseph Gwin as Chief Innovation Officer

Dr. Gwin will be responsible for accelerating growth over the next two years

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin AI, a pioneer of WiFi Sensing and the solution provider revolutionizing what WiFi can do, today announced the appointment of its new executive role, chief innovation officer.

Joining Origin from Best Buy Health, Joseph Gwin, Ph.D., served as the head of product research and development, focusing on technology innovation and delivery for the company and overseeing its research and development, data science and product engineering teams. These teams are responsible for developing and delivering the Lively brand of devices and digital experiences that over one million Best Buy Health customers depend on to feel connected, safe and independent.

"We are thrilled to have filled the chief innovation role with such a seasoned leader as Joseph Gwin," said Spencer Maid, chief executive officer of Origin. "Dr. Gwin is tasked with ambitious goals to further usher Origin into the scale-up phase of its growth, and the rest of the leadership team looks forward to seeing the company's business strategy flourish under his guidance."

As Origin's chief innovation officer, Gwin will help the company bring safety, security and intelligence to every home, business, and car in the world. Dr. Gwin will oversee and implement changes in approaches, methods, products, and processes to enhance Origin's market position, working closely with the chief product officer to empower Origin's talented technical team to generate traction against business priorities.

Before joining Best Buy Health, Dr. Gwin was a partner at BioSensics, where he oversaw all aspects of product development and management, including the commercial launch of four products ranging from unregulated wearable sensors to Class II medical devices. He raised over $20M in federal research and product development funding as principal investigator through the National Institute of Health and Department of Defense Small Business Innovation Research programs Dr. Gwin received his doctoral degree in Kinesiology and Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan where he was a National Defense Science and Engineering Graduate Fellow.

For more information about Origin AI and its revolutionary WiFi Sensing technology, visit www.originwirelessai.com.

About Origin

Origin AI is a pioneer in transforming WiFi signals into innovative WiFi Sensing technology and category leader providing solutions for Fortune 500 ISP, security, and IoT companies with applications and services in healthcare, home security, property tech, and automotive. Leveraging its patented and award-winning AI, Origin AI detects motion, presence, falls, and breathing patterns, offering unparalleled accuracy and security. WiFi can do more. For more information about Origin AI and its groundbreaking technology, visit our website at www.originwirelessai.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Origin AI