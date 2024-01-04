Origin Scraped Surface Heat Exchanger Delivers Savings, Simplicity and Flexibility

SPX FLOW, INC.

04 Jan, 2024, 11:17 ET

 Food and dairy manufacturers can utilize it to unlock adaptable, robust and reliable production

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW brands APV, Gernstenberg Schrӧder and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell have joined together to launch the Origin Series Scraped Surface Heat Exchanger (SSHE), helping manufacturers reduce operating costs, ensure easy maintenance and provide flexibility in use.

To learn more about the Origin Series Scraped Surface Heat Exchanger, visit: https://www.info.spxflow.com/scraped-surface-heat-exchanger-origin-series

With combined design efforts from three global and innovative brands, the Origin Series SSHE is engineered for multi-use performance and global applications. Food and dairy processors can apply this to a broad variety of products, including sauces, ketchup, fruit puree, cream cheese, yogurt, ice cream and more.

The Origin Series' industry-leading design features include:

  • Simplicity: The Origin Series was designed with ease of maintenance and serviceability in mind, featuring easily removed flanges, a simplified tube design, easy access for maintenance, a cartridge seal design and a removable jacket.
  • Cost efficiency: With emphasis on savings and reduced operating expenses, both now and in the future, the Origin Series brings together standard W+ pump seals and other existing components for easier aftermarket availability.
  • Flexibility: This SSHE enables many options for multiple applications and configurations as a truly customizable solution.

Con O'Driscoll, Global Product Manager, Dispersion Products: "Our brands have revolutionized how manufacturers can operate their heating and cooling systems. Users of the Origin Series can optimize the production of their low viscosity products by leveraging a more flexible solution that can save operating costs in the long run. The Origin Series was created with a goal that is shared across all of our product lines: to provide quality and versatility for optimal manufacturing results."

About SPX FLOW, Inc. 
Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health, and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has operations in more than 25 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com

Media Contact:
Melissa Buscher, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE SPX FLOW, INC.

