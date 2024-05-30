Original Penguin® Named Official Apparel Provider for Pickleball Kingdom

PHOENIX, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Where can you see penguins in kingdoms? Soon, they will be in every Pickleball Kingdom. Pickleball Kingdom, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is celebrated for its state-of-the-art facilities and dedication to promoting the sport of pickleball. The partnership with Original Penguin underscores Pickleball Kingdom's commitment to providing its community with the best resources and experiences.

(from left) Tracy Rodrigues, Ace Rodrigues, CEO of Pickleball Kingdom, Timothy Clarke, Executive VP of Original Penguin Golf and Racquet, David Haynie, CPO of Pickleball Kingdom, and Evan Hanno, Senior Account Executive of Perry Ellis. Entry to Pickleball Kingdom in Chandler, AZ

"We're thrilled to welcome Original Penguin as our official apparel provider," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "Their reputation for quality and style is unmatched, and we are excited to offer apparel that not only meets our performance needs but also reflects our brand's commitment to excellence. This collaboration is a significant milestone in our mission to elevate the sport and its global presence."

Original Penguin®, a division of Perry Ellis International, the iconic apparel brand renowned for its timeless designs and premium quality, is thrilled to announce that it is the official apparel provider of Pickleball Kingdom, the leading international indoor pickleball facility brand. This partnership marks a significant step in combining the worlds of fashion and sports, offering stylish and high-performance apparel to pickleball enthusiasts.

As part of this exciting collaboration, Original Penguin will provide apparel for Pickleball Kingdom's coaches and staff and will be available for purchase in the Pickleball Kingdom pro-shops and online. The collection will feature a range of athletic wear designed to enhance performance while maintaining the classic, sophisticated style that Original Penguin is known for.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Pickleball Kingdom, a true innovator in the world of pickleball," said Oscar Feldenkreis, CEO of Perry Ellis International. "This partnership is a perfect blend of our commitment to quality and style and allows us to bring our passion for fashion and performance to a vibrant and enthusiastic pickleball community. We look forward to outfitting players, fans and staff alike, ensuring they not only perform their best but also look great on and off the court."

This partnership aims to support the growing community of pickleball players by offering them high-quality, stylish apparel that enhances their playing experience. Both Original Penguin and Pickleball Kingdom are excited about the future of this collaboration and the positive impact it will have on the sport.

About Pickleball Kingdom

Pickleball Kingdom is the premier international indoor pickleball franchise, dedicated to promoting the sport of pickleball through high-quality facilities, instruction, and community engagement. With a vision to create a worldwide network of indoor pickleball facilities, Pickleball Kingdom continues to introduce communities and countries to the joys of pickleball.

For Franchise & Media Inquiries:

COO Rob Streett, [email protected], 888-788-0999

About An Original Penguin by Munsingwear

In 1955, Minneapolis-based Munsingwear – an underwear and military supply company – ironically became the touchstone of suburban sport with the introduction of the first iconic golf shirt to America – an ORIGINAL PENGUIN. Known for its unique, humorous and detail-oriented clothing, Original Penguin offers a full range of men's, women's and children's clothing, accessories and fragrances. The brand continues to evolve into the sports arena with the addition of tennis and pickleball apparel. Original Penguin is a global brand with retail stores worldwide as well as two dedicated e-commerce websites: www.originalpenguin.com and www.originalpenguin.co.uk.

