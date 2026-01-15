Origis Energy and Meta Partner on Landmark Texas Project

Greyhound A Solar project is part of Origis Energy's fully subscribed ~1 GW energy infrastructure complex in West Texas.

MIAMI, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Origis Energy, one of America's leading renewable energy and decarbonization platforms, and Meta have signed a long-term power purchase agreement for the Greyhound A Solar project in West Odessa, Texas. At 303 MWdc (240 MWac), the Greyhound A Solar project is expected to achieve commercial operations by mid-2026.

The Greyhound A partnership between Origis Energy and Meta joins a larger energy infrastructure complex in West Texas that includes ~1 GW of fully subscribed solar capacity of which about 500 MW is already operational, with the remainder coming online in 2026.

"We are thrilled to partner with Origis Energy and bring an additional 240 MWac of solar energy to the local grid. With this collaboration, we are continuing to match 100% of our electricity use with clean energy to support our data center operations," said Urvi Parekh, Director of Global Energy, Meta.

"This agreement is a testament to Meta's leadership and their unprecedented U.S. investments. We are proud to support their growth trajectory, and to partner with them in building competitive and enduring American energy infrastructure," said Vikas Anand, Chief Executive Officer of Origis Energy.

In addition to the 1 GW of fully subscribed solar capacity, Origis is developing 1 GW+ solar and battery storage, creating a 2 GW+ energy complex to be fully operational by 2029. Collectively, these projects will represent ~$2.5 B in infrastructure investments in Ector County and West Texas.

About Origis Energy

Origis Energy is accelerating the transition to a carbon-free future by Reimagining ZeroSM. As one of America's leading renewable energy and decarbonization solution platforms, the company continues to expand and reimagine its contribution to the world's net-zero goals. Origis Energy puts customers first to deploy a wide range of sustainable solutions for grid power generation, performance optimization, and long-term operation of solar and energy storage plants across the U.S. Learn more at www.origisenergy.com.

SOURCE Origis Energy