Origis Energy Announces Completion of Swift Air 500 MWdc Solar Power Facilities

Origis completed this three-phased complex in support of Occidental's operations in West Texas.

MIAMI, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Origis Energy, one of America's leading renewable energy and decarbonization platforms, announced the final commissioning and operation of three Swift Air Solar facilities in Texas. The energy infrastructure will support Occidental's operations in West Texas, which includes its STRATOS Direct Air Capture facility.

Origis planned, developed and constructed the Swift Air Solar facilities in three phases, with the final phase delivered in late 2025. Collectively, these solar projects will represent more than $650 million in infrastructure investments in Ector County and West Texas.

"We are proud of our partnership with Occidental, an industry leader with unparalleled technical depth and a long track-record of innovation. Oxy's STRATOS facility is a leading example of infrastructure that America needs to secure its energy ambitions for the 21st century," said Vikas Anand, Chief Executive Officer of Origis Energy. "And, the Swift Air 500 MWdc facilities are an example of Origis Energy's strengths of expertise, innovation and reliable execution."

"New power facilities are essential to unlock the full potential of the Permian Basin's resources," said Joe Lavoy, Vice President, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures. "Collaborating with Origis Energy to secure power from these new purpose-built solar facilities further positions us to help meet growing energy needs, while also serving to help advance large scale Direct Air Capture technology."

About Origis Energy

Origis Energy is one of America's leading renewable energy and decarbonization platforms, committed to delivering near-term, cost-competitive solutions for today's infrastructure needs. We put customers first by deploying a full suite of energy services, including grid-scale power generation, performance optimization, and long-term operation of solar and energy storage assets across the U.S. Learn more at www.origisenergy.com.

SOURCE Origis Energy