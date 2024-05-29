Origis Energy and TVA Announce Commercial Operation of Golden Triangle II

Golden Triangle II is a 150 MWac solar plus 50 MW battery storage project, which is the first of three Origis solar projects in Mississippi to come online through 2025.

MIAMI, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Origis Energy and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) announced Wednesday that the first of three solar plus storage projects in their Mississippi portfolio has reached commercial operation. Golden Triangle II, a 150 MWac solar project with 50 MW battery storage, began generating carbon-free electricity on May 21, 2024.

"Solar energy enhances Mississippi's economic competitiveness, and Origis is removing limits to a cleaner, brighter future by building the region's clean-energy infrastructure," said Johan Vanhee, Chief Commercial and Procurement Officer for Origis. "Golden Triangle II is the first step in fostering a zero-carbon economy across the state that supports our nation's economic and energy security goals."

The Magnolia State is home to two other Origis renewable energy projects - Golden Triangle I, in Lowndes County, a 200 MWac project with 50 MW of battery storage and Optimist, in Clay County, a 200 MWac project with 50 MW of battery storage. This is the largest battery storage portfolio under construction in the state, which helps maintain TVA's leadership in clean power generation.

When completed in 2025, Origis' Mississippi clean-energy complex will have a total capacity of 550 MW plus 150 MW of battery storage. Roughly 1.5 million solar panel modules will be installed at the three sites, enough to power an estimated 126,000 homes.

"As a national clean energy leader, TVA is on the forefront to drive carbon reduction across all sectors of the economy and provide the clean power needed to fuel our region's growth," said Amy Tate, TVA Southeast Region Executive. "Together, with partners like Origis, TVA is developing carbon-free energy solutions that create jobs and investment in the communities we serve."

Origis Energy, one of America's leading renewable energy and decarbonization solution providers, developed, constructed and will operate the three projects for TVA. Each site will deliver clean energy at competitive rates under Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) executed between TVA and Origis. TVA will use the power to help meet the energy demand and sustainability goals of some of its large industrial customers, through its industry-leading Green Invest program, including Meta. Golden Triangle II will support Meta's operations in the TVA area as part of the more than 1,000 MWac capacity Meta has partnered with TVA on.

"Partnering with TVA on the Green Invest program has made it possible for our operations in the Tennessee Valley to be supported by new solar energy constructed in the region," said Urvi Parekh, Head of Renewable Energy at Meta. "This solar farm is Meta's first renewable energy project in Mississippi, and we're excited to see it come online."

Following the pandemic, TVA's affordable, reliable and clean energy, coupled with unprecedented migration into the area, resulted in a rebound in economic growth in the Golden Triangle area of 8% in 2021 and 3.5% in 2022. That growth is expected to continue, according to the recent University of Tennessee Baker School study which projects the TVA region's population to grow by 22% by 2050.

Estimated economic benefits from the three projects include $106 million in near-term construction and hiring gains to the area. Over the life of the solar complex, they will provide another $145 million in estimated regional economic benefits.

RES is providing construction services to Origis for the portfolio, employing an estimated 500 people over the course of the three projects. Upon completion of the plants, Origis Energy Services will operate and maintain the portfolio, employing approximately 9 on-site jobs over the 35+ project life years. The utility-scale battery storage for each site is provided by Prevalon Energy, a rebranding of Mitsubishi Power Americas battery energy storage business.

Community leaders and development partners celebrated the announcement.

"The addition of Golden Triangle II to Mississippi's ever-growing renewable energy industry is a perfect example of how an all-of-the-above approach to energy promotes innovation and efficiency for Mississippians. I ran my campaign on one promise: to pursue all energy avenues for Mississippi with the ratepayers, reliability, and the future of our state in mind. I'm proud to welcome Golden Triangle II to the Northern District," said Chris Brown, Mississippi Public Service Commissioner for the Northern District.

"The Origis facility is a massive solar farm, battery bank and substation. Its location, next to the Golden Triangle megaplex will provide renewable power on a large scale. The project will also provide millions of dollars to our schools and county government," said Joe Max Higgins, Jr AICP, CEcD, CES CEO GTR Link.

"RES is proud to be part of the team supporting Origis and TVA on Golden Triangle II and the rest of the portfolio to bring reliable clean energy to TVA customers," said AJ Jain, Chief Operating Officer at RES. "Alongside local contractors, our team of nearly 500 worked more than a million hours without a lost-time accident. Congratulations to the entire team!"

"Origis Energy and TVA's announcement of the commercial operation of Golden Triangle II represents a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing clean energy solutions," stated Tom Cornell, President and CEO of Prevalon Energy. "We are honored to be part of this project, enabling more renewable generation in TVA's service territory. By generating carbon-free electricity, this project not only supports Mississippi's economic competitiveness but also contributes to a cleaner, brighter future for the region. We are excited to be part of this endeavor and look forward to continuing to support sustainable energy initiatives with Origis and TVA."

About TVA

The Tennessee Valley Authority is the nation's largest public power supplier, delivering energy to 10 million people across seven southeastern states. TVA was established 90 years ago to serve this region and the nation by developing innovative solutions to solve complex challenges. TVA's unique mission focuses on energy, environmental stewardship, and economic development. With one of the largest, most diverse, and cleanest energy systems – including nuclear, hydro, solar, gas, and advanced technologies – TVA is a leader in our nation's drive toward a clean energy future.

TVA is a corporate agency of the United States, receiving no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity. In addition to operating and investing its revenues in its electric system, TVA provides flood control, navigation, and land management for the Tennessee River system, and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation.

About Origis Energy

Origis Energy is accelerating the transition to a carbon-free future by Reimagining Zero℠. As one of America's leading renewable energy and decarbonization solution platforms, the company continues to expand and reimagine its contribution to the world's net-zero goals. Origis Energy puts customers first to deploy a wide range of sustainable solutions for grid and distributed power generation, clean hydrogen and long-term operation of solar, energy storage and clean hydrogen plants across the U.S. Founded in 2008, Origis Energy is headquartered in Miami, FL. Learn more at Origis Energy.

