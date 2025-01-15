Origis Energy Secures $1+ Billion Strategic Investment from Brookfield and Antin

Origis Energy welcomes Brookfield Asset Management into its investor group, alongside majority owner, Antin Infrastructure Partners, to support U.S. growth ambitions.

MIAMI and NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Origis Energy, one of America's leading renewable energy platforms, today announced a new strategic investment from Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. alongside new commitments from existing sponsor, Antin Infrastructure Partners, which could exceed $1 billion in the aggregate.

Brookfield is investing through its Infrastructure Structured Solutions strategy, alongside affiliated entities. This additional capital and support from an established player will accelerate Origis Energy's progress as an independent power producer and advance its portfolio of solar and battery storage assets at a time of unprecedented demand for clean electricity from its customers.

An Antin portfolio company since 2021, Origis Energy develops, builds and operates large-scale renewable energy projects in the United States, a market that benefits from significant tailwinds. Today, the company operates an approximately one gigawatt (1 GW) solar and storage project portfolio across four states with an additional 3 GW of in-construction or construction-ready projects and a further 25 GW total development pipeline. S&P recently ranked Origis fifth on its 2024 list of the largest solar developers in the U.S. through 2028.i

Vikas Anand, Chief Executive Officer of Origis Energy, said: "We are excited to welcome Brookfield as a new significant investor and are grateful for Antin's continued leadership. With two of the world's most well-respected renewable power infrastructure investors as our partners, we will accelerate our mission and strategy to provide cost-effective, carbon-free electricity to customers across the United States."

Hamish Kidd, Managing Director in Brookfield's Infrastructure business, commented: "We are thrilled with this new partnership with Origis Energy. As one of the world's largest investors in renewable energy, we look forward to utilizing our relationships and capital to scale-up the platform and meet the U.S.'s growing demand for clean power."

Guillaume Friedel, Partner of Antin, added: "Our continued support for the Origis Energy platform is a testament to the strength of its management team, strong customer relationships and high-quality project portfolio. We are excited to embark on the next chapter of Origis' growth and evolution and we are pleased to welcome Brookfield into the investor group."

About Origis Energy

Origis Energy is accelerating the transition to a carbon-free future. As one of America's leading renewable energy and decarbonization solution platforms, the company continues to expand and reimagine its contribution to the world's net-zero goals. Origis Energy puts customers first to deploy a wide range of sustainable solutions for grid power generation and performance, clean hydrogen and long-term operation of solar, energy storage and clean hydrogen plants across the U.S. Founded in 2008, Origis Energy is headquartered in Miami, FL. Learn more at www.origisenergy.com.

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €32 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore, Seoul and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 240 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN – ISIN: FR0014005AL0).

About Brookfield Asset Management

BAM is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $1 trillion of assets under management across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. BAM invests client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. BAM offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. BAM draws on Brookfield's heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for its clients, across economic cycles.



