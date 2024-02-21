Orion Innovation Partners with Africa and Gulf Bank to Provide Innovative Digital-First Financial Products and Services

Latest Agreement Continues Orion's Growth in the Middle East and Africa      

EDISON, N.J., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, is excited to announce it has signed a deal with Africa and Gulf Bank ("AGB") to modernize the bank's banking products and services. As part of the agreement, Orion will implement Temenos' cloud-based core banking platform into AGB's operations, modernizing its product portfolio to bring personalized, digital-first banking solutions to customers.  

From Left to Right: Nadeem Lodhi, CEO at AGB and Anoop Gala, Global Head of Financial Services at Orion Innovation (PRNewsfoto/Orion Innovation)
AGB is a banking and financial services corporation that prides itself on providing customers with tailored and innovative financial solutions backed by cutting-edge technology. Orion's suite of digital services and technology solutions empowers banks to modernize legacy systems, design innovative products, and tap into new business opportunities. This deal is significant as Orion expands its global footprint into the Middle East and Africa regions (MEA) and follows its recent deal with Philippines-based Cebuana Lhuillier Bank.

"We are thrilled to embark on AGB's core modernization program. Our comprehensive offerings around Temenos, coupled with our regional presence in the MEA, position us well to ensure a successful core banking transformation. This partnership will accelerate AGB's Digital First initiative and support its strategic growth plans," said Anoop Gala, Orion's Global Head of Financial Services.

"Africa and Gulf Bank has developed an ambitious roadmap based on innovative retail, digital and wholesale banking products and services which include critical capability enhancements like instant onboarding, automated AI-based approvals, straight-through-processing and digitized workflows. He stated that building up on its 'Digital and Agency First' strategy, the introduction of Temenos Transact and Infinity will allow AGB to develop robust banking services for Sudanese people both at home and in the diaspora," said Nadeem Lodhi, CEO for Africa and Gulf bank.

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation ("Orion") is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm with 12 major delivery centers spread across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale and maturity, its team of approximately 6,400 associates helps Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. For more information, please visit www.orioninc.com.

