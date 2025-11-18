Orion Innovation Strengthens Board of Directors with the Addition of Industry Veterans Melanie Kalmar and Randy Kern

New appointments reinforce Orion's commitment to growth, technology leadership, and expanded global impact across Data, AI, and Cloud.

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading data and AI-driven software engineering company, today announced the appointment of Melanie Kalmar and Randy Kern to its Board of Directors. Both are highly accomplished technology executives with extensive experience leading global digital transformation, engineering, and innovation initiatives across Fortune 500 enterprises.

Kalmar and Kern will provide strategic guidance as Orion continues to expand its leadership in Data, AI, and Cloud innovation, advancing the company's mission to help clients modernize, innovate, and grow.

Melanie Kalmar is a distinguished technology executive with nearly four decades at Dow, where she most recently served as Corporate Vice President, Chief Information Officer, and Chief Digital Officer. She led global digital transformation initiatives spanning IT strategy, cybersecurity, AI/GenAI, and major mergers and acquisitions. Recognized as a National CIO of the Year ORBIE Award winner and named to the Forbes CIO Next list of top 50 technology leaders, Kalmar is also a passionate advocate for women in technology, STEM careers, and community development.

Randy Kern brings over three decades of technology leadership at Marqeta, Salesforce, and Microsoft. He has led large-scale software, cloud, and infrastructure engineering organizations, driving advancements in scalability, architecture, and enterprise modernization. Kern is widely recognized for his deep technical expertise and collaborative approach to driving transformation.

Carlo Padovano, Chairman & Partner, One Equity Partners (OEP), said the appointments strengthen the Board's depth of experience across technology and business transformation. "Randy and Melanie's combined expertise will enhance Orion's strategic direction as the company continues to innovate, scale, and deliver measurable value for clients worldwide," he said.

Brian Bronson, Chief Executive Officer of Orion Innovation, said the company is excited to welcome both leaders. "Melanie and Randy bring an incredible blend of vision and real-world experience to help ensure we continue to be different and disruptive in the market. Their leadership experience and understanding of enterprise transformation will help Orion deepen our partnerships with clients and accelerate our growth agenda."

Kalmar said she is honored to join Orion's Board at a pivotal time in the company's accelerating growth and innovation agenda. "Orion's focus on technology-driven transformation, and the nimble way they go about working with their customers, makes them a formidable player in the new data and AI centric world."

Kern added: "Orion is redefining how businesses harness technology to innovate and scale. I'm excited to help strengthen its engineering and data capabilities and offerings to power the next generation of digital solutions."

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation delivers next-generation solutions in Data, AI, Cloud, Digital Experience and Cybersecurity, empowering organizations to innovate, scale, and embrace future technologies. With deep software engineering expertise and a strong understanding of industry-specific challenges, we build data-driven products and solutions that enhance customer experiences, accelerate growth, and drive long-term value. Envision what's next. Build what matters. For more information, please visit www.orioninc.com.

About One Equity Partners

One Equity Partners ("OEP") is a middle-market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm seeks to build market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 400 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt, and Amsterdam. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

