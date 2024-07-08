Orkin Unveils New Uniforms Through Partnership with Savannah College of Art and Design

Student-designed uniforms focus on performance, brand heritage, and increased comfort for women Orkin Pros

ATLANTA, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orkin and SCADpro today announced their recent partnership resulting in the rollout of new Orkin uniforms for more than 10,000 employees.

The Orkin Marketing team approached the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) to engage SCADpro, the university's collaborative innovation studio that generates business solutions for the world's most influential brands, with a design challenge to reimagine the company's uniforms. The SCADpro team consisted of 16 talented students and two faculty leads representing top-ranked SCAD degree programs, including fashion, fashion marketing and management, graphic design, art history, animation, illustration, film and television, luxury and brand management, and more. The students worked in two groups, a graphics team and fashion team, to effectively meet the needs of the design brief.

The updated uniforms are anchored in white, red, and black with classic khaki — a return to a classic color palette inspired by Orkin's brand identity and heritage. The uniforms have changed in fit, form, and functionality, but have maintained a professional look as part of Orkin's core values. The execution of these design efforts was informed by the team's in-depth understanding of the need to improve utility and fabric choices to make Orkin Pros, specifically women, more comfortable and productive on the job.

"The opportunity to work with Orkin allowed SCAD students to see their thoughtful work launch into the world and positively impact both the consumer and employee experience," said Paul Stonick, vice-president of SCADpro. "By implementing strategies in areas including textile sourcing, corporate social responsibility, and integrated marketing, students successfully delivered the Orkin uniform to look professional and represent Orkin's tradition and storied background."

"We are proud to have partnered with SCADpro to reimagine the iconic Orkin uniform that is professional, practical, and cost effective," said Pat Chrzanowski, President Orkin USA. "Our new Orkin Pro uniforms are just that — a modern take on the iconic Orkin residential and commercial uniforms, while retaining our brand's values and strong visual identity."

New Uniform Design

The new uniform design was focused on updating the traditional Orkin uniform by elevating and modernizing the design. This shirt design, although simple in concept, is an updated design to the current Orkin uniform. The shirt is more comfortable and functional while maintaining the traditional and recognizable elements of the current design.

Uniform Shirt

The new shirt features a poly spandex blend material that is breathable and stretches for comfort while working.

The residential shirt's red epaulets have been updated to red shoulder stripes for a more modern look.

The shirt design also includes one pocket with a pen holder, which offers more utility.

The new design also features darting on the women's shirts to improve fit.

Uniform Pants

Orkin's uniform pants were updated with performance fabric that offers wrinkle resistance and a four-way stretch for comfort and mobility. The new pants also provide breathability in summer months.

The design features a device pocket on one side and cargo pocket on the other, on both men's and women's pants. The pants pockets were also moved to the front for a more modern look.

On the women's pants, elastic has been added in the back waist to improve fit, while maintaining a flat front look.

The new design also features a belt made of nylon woven with a locking slide for improved fit, a more modern look, and increased durability.

From the beginning, the goal for the new Orkin uniform was to stay true to the heritage of the Orkin brand, —– from top to bottom, while making it more comfortable and better meeting the needs of every Orkin Pro. The new uniform design has minor silhouette changes; but is elevated with more sophisticated and versatile textile choices and thoughtful utility details.

About Orkin, LLC

Founded in 1901, Atlanta-based Orkin aspires to be the world's best service company. As an industry leader in essential pest control services, Orkin offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects, providing a safe place for people to live, work, and play. Orkin has more than 360 owned-and-operated branch offices and more than 45 franchise locations in the U.S. and international franchises and subsidiaries in Canada, Europe, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, and Mexico. Through its values of safety, integrity, innovation, professionalism, and empathy, Orkin is committed to protecting public health by helping prevent and control pests as well as educating consumers on the potential health risks posed by these pests. As such, since 2020, Orkin has partnered with the American Red Cross to inform the public about the health threats of mosquitoes while boosting our country's blood supply through monetary contributions and blood donations. Orkin is committed to hiring the world's best to deliver the peace of mind only a service-minded Orkin Pro can provide. Learn more about careers at Orkin [link: careers.orkin.com/orkin]. Visit Orkin.com for additional information. Orkin is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL). Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

About SCADpro

SCADpro is the Savannah College of Art and Design's collaborative innovation studio that generates business solutions for the world's most influential brands. SCADpro is recognized as the preeminent university partner in higher education and among design agencies worldwide. Unlike other agencies and university programs, SCADpro invites clients to engage in every step of the ideation and creative process and to work directly with student designers, professors, and alumni focused on clients' desired outcomes. For more information on SCADpro, visit scad.edu/scadpro.

SCAD: The University for Creative Careers

SCAD is a private, nonprofit, accredited university, offering 100 graduate and undergraduate degree programs across locations in Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia; Lacoste, France; and online via SCADnow. SCAD enrolls more than 17,500 undergraduate and graduate students from more than 120 countries. The future-minded SCAD curriculum engages professional-level technology and myriad advanced learning resources, affording students opportunities for internships, professional certifications, and real-world assignments with corporate partners through SCADpro, the university's renowned research lab and prototype generator. SCAD has earned top rankings for degree programs in interior design, architecture, film, fashion, digital media, and more. Career success is woven into every fiber of the university, resulting in a superior alumni employment rate. A 2023 study found that 99% of SCAD graduates were employed, pursuing further education, or both within 10 months of graduation. SCAD provides students and alumni with ongoing career support through personal coaching, alumni programs, a professional presentation studio, and more. Visit scad.edu.

