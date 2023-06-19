Orkla Extends Relationship with Cognizant

News provided by

Cognizant Technology Solutions

19 Jun, 2023, 04:00 ET

TEANECK, N.J., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced that it has extended its relationship with Orkla, a leading industrial investment company. The scope of activity is brands and consumer-oriented companies. Orkla IT AS will be the legal partner on behalf of Orkla. Cognizant will modernize the delivery model which will gear Orkla IT toward a future operating model that is essential for the business transformation of the companies under the Orkla umbrella. This represents a modern and agile way to deliver IT services, enabling greater capacity and flexibility to manage projects and resources. The enhancement of managed capacity will also enable SAP and infrastructure services to innovate and improve continuously, enabling Orkla IT to be fully aligned to current and future business opportunities.

Cognizant is a long-standing and trusted advisor to Orkla, and the two companies have partnered on several digital transformation projects since 2013, which include ongoing IT support and thought leadership in IT infrastructure, Digital Workplace, SAP, Public Cloud and Security.

"As the digitalization continues to evolve, it is evident that a modern, secure, and agile way of IT deliveries serves our companies and customers. Cognizant has proven yet again that they are the right technology partner for us," said Geir Olav Nistad, CEO, Orkla IT AS. "Together, we have built a solution construct that provides Orkla IT with the flexibility and agility required to address Orkla's business needs built on best practices, efficiency and operational excellence, and committed year-on-year cost savings."

"When businesses transform to cloud-based models they are setting themselves up for a more modern, agile and secure IT infrastructure," said Anne-Sofie Risåsen, Head of Nordics and Baltics, Cognizant. "We are thrilled to be extending our long-standing relationship with Orkla as their trusted advisor by enabling both a transformative cloud migration and enhanced operational IT services. Cognizant's solutions will help Orkla's IT services to be more cost-effective, stable, and meet the wider business needs both now, and in the future."

About Orkla ASA / Orkla IT
Orkla ASA is a leading industrial investment company. Its scope of activity is brands and consumer-oriented companies. At present, Orkla has 12 portfolio companies, 20.500 employees and a total operating revenue of 58,4 BMNOK. Orkla IT is Orkla's own IT company, delivering IT services to the portfolio companies and business units.

About Cognizant
Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

For more information, contact:

Europe / APAC / Americas

India 

Christina Schneider

Rashmi Vasisht 

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions

Also from this source

Orkla Extends Relationship with Cognizant

Cognizant Introduces Cognizant® Ocean to Help Ocean Industries Navigate the Effects of Over-Exploitation and Climate Change

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.