Orlando Delivers a Summer Filled with Headline Concerts, Vibrant Festivals and New Attractions

ORLANDO, Fla., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando is serving up vacations filled with unforgettable moments this summer with headline-worthy concerts, nighttime water park takeovers, character-driven moments, food and music festivals, and international sporting events, including a friendly match ahead of the World Cup. Recently named the No. 1 Summer Travel Destination for 2026 by WalletHub, Orlando continues to expand its mix of entertainment offerings.

Named the No. 1 Summer Travel Destination for 2026, Orlando is serving up unforgettable moments this summer. Post this AquaGlow at Aquatica

"Our unmatched combination of world-class theme parks, live entertainment and year-round sunshine, plus our exceptional dining scene, is why families, music lovers and adventure seekers continue to choose Orlando for their summer getaways," said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando.

Visitors can discover exclusive savings on VisitOrlando.com/offers or complimentary vacation planning services from Orlando-based vacation planning experts by going to VisitOrlando.com/plan.

NEW ATTRACTION EXPERIENCES

Theme Parks

Universal Orlando Resort

Volcano Bay Nights returns select evenings from May 3 to Aug. 21, offering families shorter wait times, a live DJ, themed island treats and DreamWorks character meet-and-greets.





returns select evenings from May 3 to Aug. 21, offering families shorter wait times, a live DJ, themed island treats and DreamWorks character meet-and-greets. Universal CityWalk will welcome the return of the Universal Legacy Store in late April with retro merchandise and photo ops inspired by classic Universal attractions and films.





will welcome the return of the in late April with retro merchandise and photo ops inspired by classic Universal attractions and films. Visitors can continue to enjoy Universal Epic Universe, Orlando's newest theme park, featuring over 50 attractions across five immersive worlds.

Walt Disney World Resort

Cool KIDS' SUMMER returns to Walt Disney World Resort from May 26 to Sept. 8: At Animal Kingdom , Bluey's Wild World opens May 26, where guests can take the Wildlife Express Train to interact with Bluey and Bingo and discover animals native to Australia. Magic Kingdom Park debuts Jessie's Roundup: A Rip-Roarin' Revue , a limited-time Toy Story-themed experience featuring playful activities with beloved characters. EPCOT 's CommuniCore Hall hosts GoofyCore , a special party with interactive games, DJ-led dance breaks and playground-style activities. At Disney's Hollywood Studios , Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! premieres May 26, inviting families to join Mickey and friends for a party filled with original songs, dancing and interactive fun.





returns to Walt Disney World Resort from May 26 to Sept. 8: At Magic Kingdom Park , guests can experience the reimagined Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin with a series of enhancements. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad reopens in May with new magic including a journey through the spectacular natural phenomena of the Rainbow Caverns.





, guests can experience the reimagined with a series of enhancements. reopens in May with new magic including a journey through the spectacular natural phenomena of the Rainbow Caverns. At EPCOT , Soarin' Across America will showcase America's natural beauty and iconic cityscapes with a new orchestration of the classic Soarin' theme beginning May 26 in celebration of the U.S.'s 250 th anniversary.



, will showcase America's natural beauty and iconic cityscapes with a new orchestration of the classic Soarin' theme beginning May 26 in celebration of the U.S.'s 250 anniversary. At Disney's Hollywood Studios , a new Millennium Falcon mission at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge begins May 22. The Magic of Disney Animation opens in late summer, transforming the former Star Wars: Launch Bay into an interactive experience where Disney characters come to life inside the iconic animator's studio. Later this summer, Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring the Muppets debuts, taking guests behind-the-scenes inside the recording studio where the Electric Mayhem cranks out rocking tunes.



, a new mission at begins May 22. opens in late summer, transforming the former Star Wars: Launch Bay into an interactive experience where Disney characters come to life inside the iconic animator's studio. Later this summer, debuts, taking guests behind-the-scenes inside the recording studio where the Electric Mayhem cranks out rocking tunes. Disney H2O Glow After Hours returns to Disney's Typhoon Lagoon on select nights June 2 to Sept. 5, inviting guests to experience the water park after dark. New additions include appearances from Powerline Max and Chip 'n' Dale Rescue Rangers.

United Parks & Resorts

Expedition Odyssey: Fire & Ice , opens just in time for summer at SeaWorld Orlando , will transform guests into Arctic researchers on a scientific journey through dynamic environments and wildlife encounters before transitioning to real-world encounters with live beluga whales and walruses.





, opens just in time for summer at , will transform guests into Arctic researchers on a scientific journey through dynamic environments and wildlife encounters before transitioning to real-world encounters with live beluga whales and walruses. Bands, Brew & BBQ runs July 4 to Aug. 23 at SeaWorld Orlando with live country and rock music, plus BBQ favorites and craft beer.





runs July 4 to Aug. 23 at with live country and rock music, plus BBQ favorites and craft beer. AquaGlow, a family friendly nighttime swim party running May 15 to Sept. 26, transforms Aquatica into a neon paradise with enhanced attractions, foam party and low wait times.

Beyond the Theme Parks

The Great Big Game Show opened its first Florida location in Orlando, offering a TV-style experience with nearly 20 rotating mini-games featuring themed music, buzzers and a live host, the interactive attraction transports contestants into their favorite game shows.





opened its first Florida location in Orlando, offering a TV-style experience with nearly 20 rotating mini-games featuring themed music, buzzers and a live host, the interactive attraction transports contestants into their favorite game shows. Blue Man Group returns with a new custom-built home at ICON Park, featuring the show's signature mix of art, high-energy live music, non-verbal storytelling and audience participation for a multi-sensory experience.

SUMMER EVENTS

SUMMER SPORTS HAPPENINGS

Inter&Co Stadium hosts a friendly match between England's national team and Costa Rica on June 10, as the Three Lions finalize preparations for the FIFA World Cup.





hosts a friendly match between England's national team and Costa Rica on June 10, as the Three Lions finalize preparations for the FIFA World Cup. Orlando Pride (NWSL) takes on various teams this summer at Inter&Co Stadium , including North Carolina Courage (May 8), Bay FC (May 29), Kansas City Current (July 10), Boston Legacy FC (July 15), Chiago Stars FC (July 24), Racing Louisville (Aug 8), and Utah Royals (Aug 29).





(NWSL) takes on various teams this summer at , including North Carolina Courage (May 8), Bay FC (May 29), Kansas City Current (July 10), Boston Legacy FC (July 15), Chiago Stars FC (July 24), Racing Louisville (Aug 8), and Utah Royals (Aug 29). Orlando City SC (MLS) will face several teams at Inter&Co Stadium, including Philadelphia Union (May 13), Atlanta United FC (May 16), Nashville SC (July 25), FC Cincinnati (Aug 15), Chicago Fire FC (Aug 19), Real Salt Lake (Aug 22).

For additional summer events happening across the destination, go to www.visitorlando.com/events.

About Visit Orlando

Visit Orlando is The Official Tourism Association® for Orlando, the most visited destination in the United States, Theme Park Capital of the World® and No. 1 meeting destination in the country. A not-for-profit trade association that brands, markets and sells the Orlando destination globally, the organization represents more than 1,600 member companies comprising every segment of Central Florida's tourism community.

Visit Orlando connects consumers and business groups with all facets of Orlando's travel community, whether for a vacation or meeting. Home to 15 of the world's top theme parks and water parks — as well as nature and outdoor adventures, vibrant neighborhoods, a dynamic dining scene with Michelin-recognized restaurants, and a robust calendar of entertainment and sports events — Orlando is a diverse, welcoming and inclusive community for all travelers. Find more information at VisitOrlando.com, VisitOrlando.org or OrlandoMeeting.com.

SOURCE Visit Orlando