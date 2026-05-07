Orlando Welcomed Record 76.7 Million Visitors in 2025, Remaining No. 1 Most Visited Destination in the US

Four markets reached record highs in 2025, including U.S., Mexico, Colombia and Japan

ORLANDO, Fla., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Orlando, The Official Tourism Association® for Orlando, announced the destination welcomed 76.7 million visitors in 2025, a 1.8% increase over 2024 and the highest visitation total in the destination's history. The announcement was made at Visit Orlando's annual National Travel & Tourism Week event at the Orange County Convention Center.

Orlando welcomed 76.7 million visitors in 2025, the highest visitation total in the destination's history. Post this Visit Orlando announced the destination welcomed a record 76.7 million visitors in 2025.

Domestic visitation grew by 2.2%, reaching 70.3 million visitors — also a record. Visits by Floridians increased by 3.4%; however, the domestic visitor mix remained predominantly out-of-state. Overnight visitation remained strong, accounting for 70% of domestic visitors, or 49.2 million travelers, representing a 1.8% year‑over‑year increase. International visitation totaled 6.3 million visitors in 2025, down 2.4%, or approximately 156,000 visitors, largely due to a decline in travel from Canada.

"National Travel & Tourism Week is the perfect time to announce our visitation numbers and recognize the people behind Orlando's tourism success, which supports local businesses, creates jobs and sustains a quality of life rarely found in destinations of our size," said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. "While the total number of visitors reflects Orlando's continued growth, it only tells part of the story. Beyond the numbers are the experiences that motivate travel, the memories created and the emotional connections that continue to draw travelers to Orlando year after year for the economic benefit of our community."

Canada remained Orlando's top international market, despite a 13.3% decline from 2024, attracting 1.1 million visitors in 2025. The U.K., Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and Argentina complete the list of top international markets for the region.

Several markets also reached new record highs, including the U.S, Mexico, Colombia and Japan, all of which partially helped offset softer performance from Canada. At the beginning of this year, Orlando International Airport launched its first nonstop passenger charter flights to Tokyo, marking Florida's first direct service to the Asia Pacific.

Top Five International Origin Markets — 2025

Canada: 1,119,300 (down 13.3%)

United Kingdom: 933,500 (up 2.8%)

Brazil: 736,300 (up 5.6%)

Mexico: 458,500 (up 4.6%)

Colombia: 360,000 (up 5.0%)

Overall, Orlando's visitor mix in 2025 continued to skew toward leisure travel, representing 81% domestic leisure visitors, 10% domestic business travelers and 8% international visitors. The group meetings segment showed strong momentum, increasing 3.1% year over year to reach 5.8 million visitors, reinforcing Orlando's position as the nation's leading meetings destination.

To conclude Visit Orlando's National Travel and Tourism Week celebration, Broadway star and actor Michael James Scott debuted his new song, Brighter, inspired by his hometown, Orlando. A graduate of Orlando's public schools, Scott came up through Dr. Phillips High School's performing arts program and previously made history as the first Walt Disney Dreamer & Doer at Gotha Middle School. The May 7 debut featured a live band composed entirely of Orlando musicians, underscoring the destination's creative talent. The song is now available to pre‑save ahead of its official release at michaeljamesscott.com/brighter.

About Visit Orlando

Visit Orlando is The Official Tourism Association® for Orlando, the most visited destination in the United States, Theme Park Capital of the World® and No. 1 meeting destination in the country. A not-for-profit trade association that brands, markets and sells the Orlando destination globally, the organization represents more than 1,600 member companies comprising every segment of Central Florida's tourism community.

Visit Orlando connects consumers and business groups with all facets of Orlando's travel community, whether for a vacation or meeting. Home to 15 of the world's top theme parks and water parks — as well as nature and outdoor adventures, vibrant neighborhoods, a dynamic dining scene with Michelin-recognized restaurants, and a robust calendar of entertainment and sports events — Orlando is a diverse, welcoming and inclusive community for all travelers. Find more information at VisitOrlando.com, VisitOrlando.org or OrlandoMeeting.com.

SOURCE Visit Orlando