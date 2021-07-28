Oro Receives SOC 2 Type II Attestation

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oro, Inc., the business application pioneer behind OroCommerce, the No.1 open-source B2B eCommerce solution, today announced that it has completed its SOC 2 Type II audit, performed by KirkpatrickPrice . This attestation provides evidence that Oro has a strong commitment to security and to delivering high-quality services to its clients by demonstrating that they have the necessary internal controls and processes in place.

A SOC 2 audit provides an independent, third-party validation that a service organization's information security practices meet industry standards stipulated by the AICPA . During the audit, a service organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system are tested. The SOC 2 report delivered by KirkpatrickPrice verifies the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of Oro's controls to meet the standards for these criteria.

Oro's commitment to best-in-class organizational security practices mirrors the powerful security features seen in Oro applications (OroCommerce, OroMarketplace, OroCRM and OroPlatform), which use open-source architecture and powerful access controls and permission settings to ensure security across all business processes and all aspects of the buyer/seller relationship. With layered configuration, enterprise-grade encryption, and hourly backups and audit logs, Oro applications are designed to protect both merchants' own data and their customer's information at every step of the eCommerce journey.

"Oro always puts customers' needs front and center — and that's especially important when it comes to security," said Yoav Kutner, CEO and co-founder of Oro. "This audit shows that Oro is committed to the highest standards of security in providing robust, enterprise-grade eCommerce experiences for B2B businesses and their customers. We take our users' security, data, and confidentiality incredibly seriously — and that enables their customers to shop with the same level of absolute confidence."

"The SOC 2 audit is based on the Trust Services Criteria," said Joseph Kirkpatrick , President of KirkpatrickPrice. "Oro delivers trust-based services to their clients, and by communicating the results of this audit, their clients can be assured of their reliance on Oro's controls."

About Oro

Oro, Inc. offers a suite of open source commerce applications: OroCommerce, OroCRM, OroPlatform, and now OroMarketplace. Oro's founders previously founded Magento and have deep experience in the eCommerce industry. They include Yoav Kutner, chief executive officer; Dima Soroka, chief technology officer; and Roy Rubin, director of Oro's advisory board. For more information on OroMarketplace, visit https://oroinc.com/oromarketplace/.

About KirkpatrickPrice

KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over a thousand clients in North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia. The firm has more than a decade of experience in information security by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security practices and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly performs assessments on SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, GDPR, ISO 27001, FISMA, and FERPA frameworks, as well as advanced-level penetration testing. For more information, visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com , follow KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn , or subscribe to our YouTube channel .

