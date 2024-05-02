OroCommerce Unveils Unified Brand Aligned with Vision for the Future of B2B eCommerce

The rebranding coincides with major 6.0 update to leading global commerce platform

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OroCommerce , the leading cloud-based B2B eCommerce platform, announced a strategic rebranding initiative today. This move unifies their suite of solutions under the OroCommerce brand, offering a more streamlined experience for manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers.

Previously, Oro Inc.'s commercial offerings were brought to market as OroCommerce, OroCRM, and OroMarketplace. By consolidating under one OroCommerce brand, the solution clearly shows the value of a comprehensive suite of tools for B2B sales enablement including digital commerce, multi-channel CRM, and marketplace management capabilities. OroCommerce delivers the full spectrum of end-to-end solutions to the market.

"This is a pivotal moment for us." said Yoav Kutner, Co-Founder and CEO. "By uniting under OroCommerce, we're emphasizing the native integration between CRM, commerce, and marketplace capabilities that's always been our core strength."

OroCommerce isn't just unifying its brand; it's also getting a sleek new visual identity that reflects its modern and sophisticated approach to B2B eCommerce. The centerpiece of this update is a new logo featuring a clean wordmark and a bold gold color. This choice draws inspiration from Oro's name itself, while also symbolizing its commitment to delivering the gold standard in B2B digital commerce solutions.

Whether a business needs a branded ordering portal, a vertical marketplace, or a consolidated platform to operate hundreds of subsidiaries or global divisions, OroCommerce delivers. In 2023, the platform drove over $3 billion in direct revenue for its customers. The company's success has been recognized by global research firms, with IDC naming OroCommerce a Leader in Midmarket B2B and Gartner naming it a Visionary in the same year.

"Our new brand identity showcases OroCommerce's leadership in B2B eCommerce innovation," noted Rob Walter, CRO. "Our modern visuals reflect our cutting-edge technology and dedication to continuously improving the digital experiences we deliver for our customers."

The rebranding coincides with the launch of OroCommerce 6.0 in late March, a major milestone packed with new features and enhancements, including:

Enhanced product kitting: Makes it easier for both buyers and sellers to manage complex product bundles.

New storefront configurator: Gives you more control over the look and feel of your online store.

AI-powered product recommendations: Helps your customers find what they need faster.

Greater control over search results: Fine-tune your search engine to deliver the most relevant products.

Sales enablement tools: Streamline your sales process with integrations for Google Workspace and Microsoft 365.

Intuitive interfaces and drag-and-drop functionality: Makes managing your store easier than ever.

These advancements empower B2B businesses to drive sales, optimize operations, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. With a unified brand and a feature-rich platform, OroCommerce is solidifying its position as the most comprehensive and flexible B2B digital commerce platform on the market.

About OroCommerce

OroCommerce is a B2B-focused commerce platform that enables complex sales processes for manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. OroCommerce is a complete solution that includes CRM and marketplace solutions with online storefronts optimized for the needs of B2B sellers including RFQ (request for quote) and CPQ (configure price quote).

OroCommerce has many unique capabilities including a low-code workflow automation tool, and is a market-leading platform recognized by industry analysts and trade associations. OroCommerce's founders are eCommerce industry veterans Yoav Kutner, CEO; Dima Soroka, CTO; and Roy Rubin, Director of Oro's Advisory Board. For more information on OroCommerce visit https://oroinc.com

