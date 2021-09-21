ORORO Becomes the Official Heated Apparel of the Green Bay Packers

"Braving the cold has been a badge of honor for generations. We're excited to team up with ORORO." Tweet this

ORORO's Heated Apparel will be available for fans to check out during certain home games, as well as giveaways and other exciting opportunities. Packers fans will finally get to keep warm while they cheer on their hardworking team.

The ORORO team isn't the only one looking forward to the partnership. "Braving the cold has been a badge of honor for generations at Lambeau Field. We're excited to team up with Ororo, an expert in keeping people comfortable, to further enhance the fan experience of cold weather games and make the home field advantage at Lambeau Field even stronger," said Chad Watson, Green Bay Packers Director of Sales & Business Development.



About ORORO Heated Apparel:

Hailing from the Midwest, we understand that the cold can interfere with your full enjoyment of life! That's the reason why, in 2015, we created ORORO Heated Apparel. ORORO's current product line includes heated jackets, vests, hoodies, gloves, mittens and socks. With over 500,000 happy customers, ORORO is on the cutting edge of technology, helping you enjoy life in cold climates. For more information, visit www.ororowear.com.

Contact:

Vanessa Young

ORORO Heated Apparel

6963 Speedway Blvd, Ste 103

Las Vegas, NV 89115

Office: (702) 354-8848

[email protected]



