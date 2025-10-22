ororo Partners with Bauer Hockey to Create Heated Apparel and Accessories for Bauer REDLINE Heated Collection

Iconic hockey brand selects ororo Heated Apparel for apparel collaboration

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ororo® , the most trusted heated apparel brand on the market rooted in delivering premium, timeless, and cost-effective heated gear, has announced a partnership with Bauer Hockey , the world's leading hockey equipment manufacturer and the number one brand in the game, to create Bauer Hockey's first-ever line of heated apparel. The two brands collaborated to create and design a four-piece heated apparel and accessory REDLINE Heated Collection to be the perfect blend of functionality, innovation, and comfort for hockey fans, coaches, trainers, and players across the globe.

Powered by ororo heating technology, the 2025 Fall/Winter Bauer x ororo Hockey Collection includes four pieces: a men’s and women’s heated vest, a heated blanket, and unisex heated liner gloves. Similar to all ororo Heated Apparel products, this collection uses ororo’s patented carbon fiber heating technology powered by ororo’s innovative UL & CE Certified Safe rechargeable battery.

"Our partnership with ororo continues Bauer's commitment to collaborating with premium brands that extend into hockey lifestyle," said Mary-Kay Messier, CMO at Bauer Hockey. "ororo is the leader in heated technology, and these products deliver the perfect combination of comfort, warmth, and style for cold rinks and days on the pond."

The Bauer REDLINE Women's Heated Vest includes four heating zones across the left and right pockets, the upper back, and the middle back. The microfleece lining on the inside of the jacket and the ribbed waistband provide additional comfort, while the Uniloft fill provides additional warmth without the bulk.

The Bauer REDLINE Men's Heated Vest features four heating zones across the left and right pockets, the upper back, and the middle back. Similar to the Women's Heated Vest, the Men's Vest includes microfleece lining and Uniloft filling for additional warmth, with a unique stitching feature across the front pockets.

The Bauer Unisex Heated Liner Gloves provide continuous warmth over the fingertips and palm with a warm tricot lining. The water-resistant shell and touch-screen microfiber on the fingertips make these gloves the perfect addition to wear to the ice rink.

The Bauer REDLINE Heated Blanket features five heating zones, loose loft fill, and a microfleece backside. Enjoy an elastic band for easy folding and stowing, or easily secure the blanket around the shoulders with the plastic snaps.

"It has been a true collaborative effort with both the ororo and Bauer Hockey teams to produce this incredible collection," said Adrienne Klein, ororo Director of Product Development. "Working closely through the development process has allowed us to create a unique solution for Bauer Hockey's REDLINE Heated Collection that continues to enhance the spectator experience. We are excited for Bauer Hockey customers to experience the power of ororo's heated apparel technology and are looking forward to continuing to collaborate with the Bauer Hockey team."

This partnership follows ororo's recent announcements as the Official Heated Apparel Partner of the Boston Bruins and Minnesota Wild NHL teams, Charlie McAvoy, and TD Garden.

"As we continue to expand our brand presence in the world of hockey, partnering with Bauer Hockey was the perfect next step," said Jay Sinclair, ororo Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "Innovation is at the heart of our brand, and teaming up with Bauer on new heated apparel designs and accessories will allow us to further serve the hockey community. We are honored and excited to be kicking off our partnership with Bauer and look forward to continuing to innovate together."

The Bauer x ororo Hockey Collection is now available for purchase at bauer.com with prices starting at $149.

About ororo

Founded in Kansas City in 2015, ororo offers rechargeable heated apparel designed to keep you warm and comfortable without bulky layers, whether indoors or outdoors. With built-in heating elements, adjustable warmth settings, and small-sized batteries, our heated clothing and gear ensures you stay cozy and stylish in any environment. Trusted by over 1 million customers and backed by UL-certified batteries for safety, ororo is the most trusted heated apparel brand in the U.S.A. For more information, visit www.ororo.com .

About Bauer Hockey

Bauer Hockey is the world's most recognized designer, marketer, and manufacturer of hockey equipment and is the No. 1 brand in hockey. Founded in Kitchener, Ontario, in 1927, Bauer Hockey developed the first skate with a blade attached to a boot, forever changing the game. Since then, Bauer Hockey has continued to develop the most sought-after products in the industry, including the widely successful SUPREME®, VAPOR® and NEXUS® lines of products. For more information, visit www.Bauer.com .

Media Contact: Kelsey Bierbower [email protected]

