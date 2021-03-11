ORORO Donates Hundreds of Heated Vests to CORE for COVID-19 Relief Efforts

LAS VEGAS, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ORORO Heated Apparel, in partnership with CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), has donated hundreds of heated vests to the organization's nationwide COVID-19 relief efforts, inclusive of providing vaccinations, testing and essential resource coordination.

CORE, co-founded by Sean Penn and Ann Lee, is a crisis relief nonprofit dedicated to providing support and essential resources to marginalized and vulnerable communities impacted by or vulnerable to crisis. Since March of 2020, the organization has been providing free COVID-19 relief services in the United States and Haiti, specifically targeting marginalized and vulnerable communities.

With the long hours and incredible volunteer effort being put into making COVID-19 testing and vaccines accessible to underserved communities, ORORO Heated Apparel wanted to give back to the CORE team, which consists of more than 1,800 staff and volunteers nationwide.

"Our devoted staff and volunteers have been working relentlessly to protect communities from COVID-19, and that includes enduring the elements. Rain or shine, heat wave or snowstorm, they're fighting on the frontlines every day," said CORE co-founder and CEO Ann Lee. "We're immensely thankful to ORORO for providing our frontline staff with an added layer of comfort for their fearless work to fight the pandemic."

Being affected by the pandemic as well, with warehouses experiencing shutdowns due to positive COVID-19 test results and a growing community trying to keep up with the "new normal", ORORO recognized the fortitude it took to bring this accessible testing to vulnerable communities across the nation.

"Over the years, ORORO has made donations to local homeless shelters and communities affected by hurricanes and other natural disasters. We are proud to be partnering with CORE to provide warmth and comfort to their COVID testing and vaccination team," said Mark H, ORORO co-founder. "It's an honor being a part of CORE's efforts to help the most vulnerable populations impacted by this pandemic."

ORORO Heated Apparel's heated vests have provided lasting warmth on-the-go for volunteers working long hours in the middle of winter. ORORO hopes to provide comfort and warmth in response to the peace of mind the CORE teams are bringing to those who have been overlooked, especially in this unprecedented time.

About ORORO Heated Apparel

Hailing from the Midwest, we understand how the cold can interfere with your full enjoyment of life! That's the reason why, in 2015, we created ORORO Heated Apparel. ORORO's current product line includes heated jackets, vests, hoodies, gloves, mittens and socks. With over 500,000 happy customers, ORORO is often on the cutting edge of technology, helping you enjoy life in cold climates. For more information, visit www.ororowear.com .

About CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort)

CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), formerly J/P Haitian Relief Organization, is a nonprofit organization co-founded by Sean Penn and Ann Lee that is dedicated to saving lives and strengthening marginalized communities affected by or vulnerable to crisis. Within hours of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, Sean Penn mobilized a powerful network to take immediate action. More than 11 years later, the organization continues to lead sustainable programs focused on four pillars: emergency relief, disaster preparedness, environmental resilience, and community building. The organization has expanded beyond Haiti to support communities in The Bahamas, Puerto Rico and the United States. CORE has taken a leadership position in the COVID-19 response and is committed to an integrated approach, the CORE 8, which is inclusive of expanded testing, community-based contact tracing and quarantine support services. The organization has administered 5 million free tests across dozens of test sites across the nation, with a focus on serving low-income groups, communities of color, first responders and essential workers. In 2021, CORE is working with its partners nationwide to ensure safe and equitable distribution of vaccines as they become available to the communities the organization serves. To date, CORE has assisted in administering over 500,000 vaccine doses in Los Angeles alone, including over 250,000 at a supersite at Dodger Stadium. More information: www.coreresponse.org/ and follow CORE on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

