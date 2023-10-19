ORORO Heated Apparel is Proud to Present Minnesota Wild's Outdoor Skate for Third Year

News provided by

ORORO Heated Apparel

19 Oct, 2023, 16:01 ET

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ORORO Heated Apparel announces it will be presenting NHL's Minnesota Wild's free, open-to-the-public outdoor practice for a third year in a row. The outdoor skate will be held Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Recreation Outdoor Center at the St. Louis Park Rec Center (3700 Monterey Drive) in St. Louis Park.

ORORO team members will be on-site to guide fans on the heated apparel experience, while they enjoy their team's practice. Fans will get the chance to try on apparel, win gear and interact with the warmest brand on the market.

ORORO's 23/24 new products feature fresh colors for their recycled fleece line, puffer jackets, innovative heated mittens and down scarves. ORORO Heated Apparel is the Official Heated Apparel Partner of the Minnesota Wild.

About ORORO Heated Apparel

ORORO Heated Apparel is the most trusted direct-to-consumer heated clothing company that started in 2015 in Kansas City, with the mission to empower people to challenge the climate with functional yet fashionable apparel. ORORO's heated outerwear is timeless with attention to quality, safety and affordability. For more information, visit www.ororowear.com.

Contact:
Vanessa Young
6963 Speedway Blvd, Ste 103
Las Vegas, NV 89115
Office: 424-407-6618
[email protected] 
OROROWEAR.COM

SOURCE ORORO Heated Apparel

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.