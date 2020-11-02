ORORO Heated Apparel Introduces the World's First Carbon Nanotube Heated Socks

The new Heated Socks will be the first in the world to use ultra-thin u-shaped carbon nanotube heating elements. Tweet this

ORORO's co-founder, Mark H., states, "Redwood socks include a precise temperature controller to prevent overheating and also have the market's first ever elastic connecting cable, which offers more comfort and range of motion."

"Redwood" Socks are available in classic black, brown and gray.

ORORO continues to make affordable heated apparel with your comfort in mind. From keeping hard-working medical workers warm to helping alleviate Raynaud's symptoms, ORORO is the heated apparel for you and your loved ones.

Kickstarter backers will be the first consumers to experience the warmth of this pioneering carbon nanotube heating technology. Customers can join ORORO's new Toasty Club program to earn points on every purchase and redeem for gift cards and free products.

About ORORO Heated Apparel

Hailing from the Midwest, we understand how the cold can interfere with your full enjoyment of life! That's the reason why, in 2015, we created ORORO Heated Apparel. ORORO's current product line includes heated jackets, vests, hoodies, gloves, mittens and socks. With over 300,000 happy customers, ORORO is often on the cutting edge of technology, helping you enjoy life in cold climates. For more information, visit www.ororowear.com .

Copyright © 2020 Ororowear.com. All Rights Reserved

Contact:

Vanessa Young

ORORO Heated Apparel

6963 Speedway Blvd, Ste 103

Las Vegas, NV 89115

Office: (702) 354-8848

[email protected]

SOURCE ORORO Heated Apparel

Related Links

https://www.ororowear.com

