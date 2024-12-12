ororo® Launches First Heated Dog Apparel with The Koldpwoof Heated Dog Vest

Providing Durable and Functional Wear For Dogs of All Sizes, ororo's Heated Dog Apparel Ensures All Dogs Can Enjoy Colder Weather

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ororo® , the most trusted heated apparel brand on the market rooted in bringing premium, timeless, and cost-effective heated outerwear, announced the launch of its first dog apparel piece, the Koldpwoof Heated Dog Vest . Designed to keep all dogs warm during the most frosty winter days, the Koldpwoof Heated Dog Vest combines ororo's heating technology with a functional and stylish design.

The Koldpwoof Heated Dog Vest features durable, abrasion-resistant, and water-resistant Oxford fabric with padded insulation made to ensure dogs can enjoy the outdoors through rain, snow or shine. Four heating zones target the dog's shoulders and back helping with blood flow and circulation, and for those dogs who play extra hard outside, the heating feature can be turned off and be used as a regular vest. During extra windy days, the vest also sports a protective storm collar for additional wind shielding. For dog owners and dog walkers, the vest features an AirTag pocket, leash opening for walks, and reflective accents for additional visibility in low-light conditions, ensuring ease of use, safety, and functionality for all.

"The cold weather shouldn't stop dogs from staying active and enjoying their daily walks and outside time. We designed the perfect reliable winter staple for dogs so we can continue to enjoy the outdoors with our pets, without having to worry about their ability to fight the cold," said CEO and Co-Founder Mark H. "The Koldpwoof Heated Dog Vest brings multi-level heating protection which limits the high heating setting to 15 minutes to ensure dog comfort and safety. At ororo we believe in providing dependable heated gear, and this is no different when it comes to products for our animals."

The Koldpwoof Heated Dog Vest offers two adjustable heating settings - high and low - and provides up to 9.5 hours of warmth, powered by a rechargeable battery. It also features a no-heating night mode with glowing white LED light for enhanced visibility in the dark. The vest is available in sizes small, medium, and large.

Available for $99.99, the Koldpwoof Heated Dog Vest is now available, in blue or yellow, to shop at ororo.com .

About ororo

Founded in Kansas City in 2015, ororo offers rechargeable heated apparel designed to keep you warm and comfortable without bulky layers, whether indoors or outdoors. With built-in heating elements, adjustable warmth settings, and small-sized batteries, our heated clothing and gear ensure you stay cozy and stylish in any environment. Trusted by over 2 million customers and backed by UL-certified batteries for safety, ororo is the most trusted heated apparel brand in the U.S.A.

SOURCE ORORO Heated Apparel