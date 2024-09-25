ororo® Offers a New Youthful Wave of Apparel with the Launch of the Pathfinder Collection for 2024 Fall/Winter

Blending style and functionality, the versatile collection offers warmth and comfort for all outdoor adventures, city explorations, and everyday wear

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ororo®, the trusted heated apparel brand rooted in bringing premium, timeless, and cost-effective heated outerwear, announced the launch of its Pathfinder Collection. Celebrating street style and comfort, the four-piece collection brings a youthful flair to the brand's functional and advanced heated apparel offerings while delivering a variety of looks from hoodies to trench coats fit for transitional styles and weather.

Created to adapt to all moments in life, the Pathfinder Collection blends lightweight comfort with the durability of adventure-approved outerwear. With fashionable looks that resonate with younger generations of women, this collection ensures customers are always ready, for all seasons, whether in the city or the great outdoors. The collection includes:

The diverse set of pieces reflects those looking for transitional pieces for both style and weather. For those who are looking for a pull-over look with a handful of pocket options, the Daybreak is a relaxed, retro-style option with white and green color blocking perfect for outdoor activities or an easy option for everyday on-the-go. The Stargazer, available in beige and black, includes a quilted pattern and onion shaped cut, making this a quintessential option for commuting and outdoor activities. Inspired by classic street styles, the Cityscape reflects a lightweight bomber design, available in both light blue and light green, with a wind-resistant material for warmth and style. The Downtown Trench coat includes water and wind-resistant material with a hooded, knee-length design to keep users protected from the elements on the gloomiest of days.

"We understand how difficult it can be for young women to stay warm during the coldest days of the year. With the Pathfinder Collection, we wanted to embody what the younger generation is wearing today, with a touch of street-style sophistication, versatility, and, most importantly, elevated functionality. This collection is designed to take you from the office to happy hour or the nearest natural oasis. We want to enable every customer to enjoy life to the fullest, even during the coolest seasons," said CEO and Co-Founder of ororo Mark H.

The collection features ororo's one-of-a-kind heating technology and each product includes a UL-certified 7.4V mini 5K rechargeable battery offering up to 8 hours of reliable warmth. All apparel from the Pathfinder Collection features four carbon fiber heating zones with three heating levels adjustable with the click of a button.

The Pathfinder Collection is available online now at www.ororowear.com with prices starting at $189.

About ororo

Founded in Kansas City in 2015, ORORO offers rechargeable heated apparel designed to keep you warm and comfortable without bulky layers, whether indoors or outdoors. With built-in heating elements, adjustable warmth settings, and small-sized batteries, our heated clothing and gear ensures you stay cozy and stylish in any environment. Trusted by over 1 million customers and backed by UL certified batteries for safety, ORORO is the most trusted heated apparel brand in the U.S.A.

SOURCE ORORO Heated Apparel