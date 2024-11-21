ororo® Unveils First-Ever Heated Skiwear Collection

Featuring ready-to-wear gear, the collection brings ororo's heating technology to the slopes

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ororo®, the most trusted heated apparel brand on the market rooted in bringing premium, timeless, and cost-effective heated outerwear, announced the launch of its first-ever Skiwear Collection. The two-piece collection, including the St. Mortiz Thermolite® Heated Snow Jacket and Monte Rosa 3-Zone Heated Snow Pants, ensures all-day warmth and endurance for a day on the slopes across snow, slush, or light rain, while providing a variety of designs fit for any aesthetic. This collection includes the first heated snow pants designed for those spending long hours in the snow across skiing, snowboarding, and more.

Available for both men and women, the Skiwear Collection embodies comfortability, durability, and winter style perfect for taking slope enthusiasts through frosty mountain ranges without the worry of icy temperatures.

Available for both men and women, the Skiwear Collection embodies comfortability, durability, and winter style perfect for taking slope enthusiasts through frosty mountain ranges without the worry of icy temperatures. Each piece in the collection features a 2-layer 15,000 mm/10,000 g waterproof/breathable shell for all-day wear as well as up to 9.5 hours of active heating to better support outdoor adventure.

"When heading into the snow, one of the biggest challenges is keeping warm and staying dry while speeding down the slopes or riding the lift. With our new Skiwear Collection, we want you to be able to spend the day snowboarding, skiing, and enjoying any other snow-filled activities without any worries," said CEO and Co-founder Mark H. "With the winter season on the horizon, this collection allows you to continue enjoying the outdoors without giving up durability, comfortability, and reliability."

The high-performance and eco-friendly St. Moritz Thermolite® Heated Snow Jacket features a 100% recycled polyester shell and provides the perfect balance of functionality and performance. The jacket features seven pockets, a powder skirt, a forearm pass pocket, pit zips, helmet-compatible adjustable food, and fully seam-sealed construction with 4 heating zones to support all your adventures on the snowfields. The St. Moritz Jacket is also insulated with Thermolite®, a high-performance synthetic insulation material that is designed to provide warmth and comfort in a wide range of temperatures, without the bulk. For snow enthusiasts taking the slopes in the evening, the jacket also includes 3M reflective stripes on the sleeves to enhance visibility in low-light conditions and safety. The St. Moritz Thermolite® Heated Snow Jacket will be available in orange camo and white for women and black and blue for men.

The collection also includes the first heated waterproof snow pant, the Monte Rosa Heated Snow Pant. The ready-to-wear piece features three targeted heating zones at the thighs and lower back areas, ventilation thigh zips, two front patch pockets, one waterproof pocket, and one velcro pocket for full functionality. The Monte Rosa Heated Snow Pants will be available in black for men and women.

Each ororo heated skiwear piece comes with a battery kit for continuous heat throughout the day and is fully rechargeable. The Skiwear Collection is available online now at www.ororowear.com with prices starting at $189.99.

About ororo

Founded in Kansas City in 2015, ORORO offers rechargeable heated apparel designed to keep you warm and comfortable without bulky layers, whether indoors or outdoors. With built-in heating elements, adjustable warmth settings, and small-sized batteries, our heated clothing and gear ensures you stay cozy and stylish in any environment. Trusted by over 1 million customers and backed by UL-certified batteries for safety, ORORO is the most trusted heated apparel brand in the U.S.A.

Contact: ororo@godriven360.com

SOURCE ORORO Heated Apparel