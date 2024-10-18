ororo's® First-Ever Workwear Collection Delivers Utility, Safety, and Durability

The collection delivers one-of-a-kind heavy-duty and comfortable essentials to brave the most difficult weather and most difficult jobs

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ororo®, the most trusted heated apparel brand on the market rooted in bringing premium, timeless, and cost-effective heated outerwear, announced the launch of its first-ever Workwear Collection. The eight-piece collection perfectly blends versatility and durability through its carefully crafted designs, boasts improved heating technology to withstand the toughest environments, and includes the world's first jacket with dual control and a dual source heating system.

Created to deliver the ultimate essentials for all-day warmth and comfort, the Workwear Collection blends heavy-duty designs with key safety elements for full weather and temperature protection. The designs incorporate approved outerwear for a variety of industries to ensure workers are meeting the highest standards of visibility requirements while providing the functionality, durability, and flexibility needed to transition throughout the day. The collection includes:

The Workwear Collection features a variety of jackets and vests, and introduces ororo's new line of heated pants, designed for those who demand both durability and comfort. The Bristol Utility Fleece Lined Pants for men and women feature over seven functional pockets and weather-resistant fabric making it perfect for working outdoors. ororo also launched its first ANSI Type R Class 3 Compliant Flagstaff Men's Heated High-Visibility Jacket featuring an upgraded 4-zone heating, waterproof protection, and 3M's high-reflective tape to stay visible, dry, and warm in tough conditions. Among the designs is the world's first jacket with dual control and dual source heating system – Missoula SureWarm® Men's Heated Jacket – that works to control six different heating zones and extend working hours with two lightweight batteries.

"Job sites can be extremely harsh during the colder months of the year. We understand the importance of having key essentials to wear during the most difficult conditions. This collection of durable pieces is designed for all-day warmth and also features fashionable staples that can take you from work to happy hour. We want to continue offering all the best in heated apparel across your profession and life moments," said CEO and Co-Founder of ororo Mark H.

Like all ororo products, the collection features the brand's carbon fiber technology and strategically placed heating zones to bring unmatched warmth with the ability to offer up to 22 hours of warmth. All apparel from the Workwear Collection features at least three heating levels adjustable with the click of a button to keep you comfortable no matter the weather or temperature.

The Workwear collection is available online now at www.ororowear.com with prices starting at $169.99.

About ororo

Founded in Kansas City in 2015, ORORO offers rechargeable heated apparel designed to keep you warm and comfortable without bulky layers, whether indoors or outdoors. With built-in heating elements, adjustable warmth settings, and small-sized batteries, our heated clothing and gear ensures you stay cozy and stylish in any environment. Trusted by over 1 million customers and backed by UL-certified batteries for safety, ORORO is the most trusted heated apparel brand in the U.S.A.

