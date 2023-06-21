Oroville Hospital Expands Partnership with CliniComp to Advance Continuum of Care

Bringing Proven EHR Solution to Additional Inpatient Clinical Areas to Improve Care for California Community

SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CliniComp, the pioneer in high-performing, reliable electronic health record (EHR) solutions, announced that Oroville Hospital expanded its multi-year partnership beyond Perinatal areas to include Critical Care and high acuity Medical/Surgical units. The CliniComp system will provide Oroville Hospital with a reliable, adaptable, and scalable solution that presents data in meaningful ways, optimizes workflows, and improves coordinated care.

"We have seen great success using CliniComp's reliable fetal surveillance solution," said Denise L. LeFevre, Oroville Hospital Chief Information Officer. "When it came time to implement additional EHR solutions that would improve our continuum of care, we knew CliniComp would provide us with the best solution for both staff and patients. In addition to being able to implement quickly and cost-effectively, CliniComp's medical device integration capabilities will provide a seamless workflow that will enable our clinicians to focus more of their time on patient care. We are delighted to further our trusted partnership with a technology vendor whose actions match their words, allowing us to achieve our goals faster than ever before."

"CliniComp looks forward to growing our partnership with Oroville Hospital," said Sandra Johnson, CliniComp's Senior Vice President of Client Services. "Our solution is designed to optimize clinicians' workflows through automation and presentation of real-time data across disparate systems. This makes clinical decision-making more efficient, relieving clinicians of redundant, manual tasks. The underlying foundation of our modern architecture enables us to develop and implement complex solutions that are scalable to meet the ever-changing needs of Oroville Hospital's staff and patients."

The CliniComp system leverages interoperability standards to break down barriers and bring together data from disparate systems in a healthcare system to create a more complete view of individual patients and patient populations across the enterprise. The system acquires and normalizes data from various sources across time and place to present a single integrated view with actionable alerts, allowing better management of patient populations and resources. All this data can be utilized to perform real-time analytics that will inform clinical decision support, improvements to quality of care, and benchmarking across the healthcare system.

Oroville Hospital originally selected CliniComp in 2021 for fetal surveillance and fetal mobile solutions for their Labor and Delivery unit.

About CliniComp

CliniComp is an innovative technology pioneer serving customers globally for almost 40 years with continual advancement in delivering cutting-edge healthcare IT solutions. The CliniComp solution is an integrated web-based electronic health record (EHR) with an architectural framework conquering ever-evolving interoperability, scalability, adaptability, and real-time performance data challenges. Designed by clinicians for clinicians, CliniComp's EHR provides an intuitive and seamless user interface and has earned an unrivaled record of performance and reliability with no planned downtime for decades in the most complex high-acuity hospital environments. With 24/7 global customer service, CliniComp offers fast deployment, competitive cost of ownership, and all-inclusive support. For more information, please visit clinicomp.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Oroville Hospital

Oroville Hospital is a community hospital dedicated to providing the finest personalized health care to Oroville and the surrounding foothill and valley communities by offering a medical home with a wide range of integrated services from prevention through treatment to wellness. Oroville Hospital offers ambulatory, anesthesia, cancer care, cardiac rehabilitation, childbirth, diabetes, home health, pediatric, and robotic surgery services and is planning a five-story tower expansion that will double the square footage of the current hospital and increase hospital capacity and medical resources available to the community.

Media Contact:

Katlyn Nesvold

Amendola Communications for CliniComp

[email protected]

SOURCE CliniComp