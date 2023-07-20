Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, LLP Provides Notice of Data Breach

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental of California takes the responsibility to protect the information of its plan participants very seriously. Delta Dental of California's legal counsel experienced a security event affecting its participants, as explained more fully below. This event did not involve Delta Dental of California's network or systems in any way.

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, LLP ("Orrick") has served as legal counsel to Delta Dental of California, which manages or managed dental insurance plans. As part of that representation, Orrick received personal and protected health information about Delta Dental of California plan participants. On March 13, 2023, Orrick detected that an unauthorized third party gained remote access to a portion of its network, including a file share that it used to store certain client files. Upon detection, Orrick took immediate steps to block the unauthorized access and an investigation of the incident was launched with the support of leading outside cybersecurity experts. Orrick also notified law enforcement. Primarily between February 28, 2023 and March 13, 2023, the unauthorized third party obtained files containing personal and protected health information.

The information affected may have included: name, address, date of birth, dental insurance policy, healthcare provider information, and limited dental diagnosis and treatment-related information. No plan participant records containing Social Security numbers or financial account or payment card information were involved.

Orrick is offering individuals with impacted information two years of complimentary identity monitoring services, including credit monitoring and identity theft protection services. In addition to these actions, Orrick deployed additional security measures and tools with the guidance of third-party experts to strengthen the ongoing security of its network.

Orrick is not aware of any misuse of plan participant information. Nonetheless, it is always a good practice to remain vigilant and regularly review financial statements, credit reports, and Explanations of Benefits (EOBs) from health insurers for any unauthorized activity. This is a best practice for all individuals. If you identify suspicious activity, you should contact the company that maintains the account on your behalf.

Orrick has established a dedicated call center to answer questions. If you have any questions about this this incident or the services available to you, please call 1-(866) 373-7207 Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 6:30pm Eastern time, excluding major U.S. holidays.

