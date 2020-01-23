Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson Adds Family Law Attorney David Findley

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson is pleased to announce that attorney David Findley has joined the boutique Family Law firm as an associate in its Frisco office.

"David has real-world experience and strong problem-solving skills," said firm partner Brad LaMorgese. "His approach to family law aligns perfectly with our core principals, and we look forward to his contributions to the firm."

Mr. Findley comes to ONDA with experience representing individuals with family law matters throughout Dallas, including divorce and custody disputes, as well as issues involving property division and estate planning.

"I'm excited to join a firm with such a strong reputation for high-quality work," said Mr. Findley. "The firm has an impeccable reputation when it comes to family law, and I'm glad to be a part of the team."

Mr. Findley earned his law degree from Baylor Law School and his undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University. He is a member of the Family Law sections of the State Bar of Texas and the Dallas Bar Association, as well as the Annette Stewart American Inn of Court.

To learn more about Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, visit http://www.ondafamilylaw.com .

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, is a nationally recognized firm with more Top 100 Super Lawyers in Texas than any other law firm in the state. With offices in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth and San Antonio, Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

Media Contact:

Sophia Reza

800-559-4534

sophia@androvett.com

SOURCE Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP

Related Links

https://www.ondafamilylaw.com

