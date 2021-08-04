Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson Adds Family Law Attorney to Frisco Office

DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Law firm Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson (ONDA) is pleased to announce the addition of attorney Jacob Cole Jeffries to the Frisco office.

Mr. Jeffries comes to ONDA with experience in civil and family law matters, including divorce, child custody, child support, property division and appellate disputes. He also handles interstate jurisdiction cases and unique family law cases.

"Jacob's substantial expertise will bolster our Frisco team," said ONDA managing partner Brad LaMorgese. "We know our clients will appreciate him and his ability to find positive solutions even as they are struggling with stressful situations."

Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Mr. Jeffries has been recognized by his peers, earning a spot on the list of Texas Rising Stars each year since 2018 for his track record in Family Law.

"I firmly believe that we, as attorneys, are advocates and 'translators' of our client's legal problems," said Mr. Jeffries. "I look forward to assisting the talented team at Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson."

A graduate of Baylor Law School and Wabash College, Mr. Jeffries is a member of the Collin County Bar Association, the Denton County Bar Association, State Bar of Texas Family Law, LGBT and Appellate Law Sections, and the Texas Young Lawyers Association.

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson has served families for more than 30 years. With offices in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth and San Antonio, ONDA is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

Media Contact:

Sophia Reza

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP

Related Links

https://www.ondafamilylaw.com

