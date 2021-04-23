Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson Partners Keith Nelson, Jeff Anderson Honored Among D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas

DALLAS, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research staff at D Magazine and lawyers across North Texas have named Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson name partners Keith Nelson and Jeff Anderson to the publication's annual Best Lawyers in Dallas list.

A founding member of the firm, Mr. Nelson has earned selection for his dedication and representation of families involved in Family Law disputes. Most recently, he was included in D CEO magazine's Dallas 500 for his leadership in the North Texas business community. Mr. Nelson is a nationally recognized attorney often honored by peer-selected legal guides, including the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America as well as the Texas Super Lawyers list of the Top 100 lawyers in Texas, an honor he shares with five of his firm colleagues.

Mr. Anderson has earned recognition in the Best Lawyers in Dallas listing based on his representation of clients in the Family Law practice area. Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Mr. Anderson has earned recent accolades including the Super Lawyers Top 100 lawyers in Texas, as well as the Top 100 in Dallas-Fort Worth.

To compile the list, D Magazine editors ask North Texas attorneys to nominate lawyers for the Best Lawyers in Dallas listing. The voting process is followed by careful vetting by an independent panel of distinguished lawyers and the magazine's editors. The review of top lawyers in North Texas is featured in the magazine's May 2021 edition and online at www.dmagazine.com.

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson (ONDA) has served families for more than 30 years. With offices in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth and San Antonio, ONDA is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

