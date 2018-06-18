Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson Welcomes Attorney Taylor Mohr

Ms. Mohr comes to the firm with experience in complex Family Law matters involving divorces, modifications, enforcements and child custody matters as well as a background in estate planning and elder law.

"I'm looking forward to working with this talented group of attorneys," said Ms. Mohr. "Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson is well-known for its work on complex family law cases, and I'm glad to be part of this team."

Recognized in Super Lawyers magazine as a Texas Rising Star each of the past two years, Ms. Mohr also has earned selection to the National Academy of Family Law Attorneys' Top 10 Under 40 in the Texas listing and the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys' Top 10 Best Female Attorneys. She is a graduate of Baylor Law School and earned an undergraduate degree in history from Baylor University.

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, is a nationally recognized firm with more Top 100 Super Lawyers in Texas than any other family law firm in the state.

With offices in Dallas, San Antonio, and Frisco, Texas, Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, is one of the largest Family Law firms in the state. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists. To learn more about the firm, visit www.ondafamilylaw.com.

