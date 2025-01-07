Orsini and PicnicHealth Partner to Improve Rare Disease Patient Care and Real-World Study Execution

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini, a leader in rare disease pharmacy solutions, announced today a new partnership with PicnicHealth, a health technology company dedicated to simplifying observational research. This collaboration enables rapid development of drug-specific registries that combine real world drug data, curated electronic medical records (EMR) and patient-reported perspectives. The result is more comprehensive real-world data on approved therapies, providing deeper insights into patient treatment journeys and medication adherence to improve care for rare disease patients.

In 2024, PicnicHealth launched its life sciences research product to simplify observational research and enable life sciences companies to meet study endpoints. Built on world-class artificial intelligence (AI), PicnicHealth goes directly to consented patients to access their universal patient records and capture relevant study data. This approach enables the rapid creation of drug-specific registries that integrate real-world drug data, curated EMR, and patient-reported outcomes, driving more efficient research and better patient outcomes.

Similarly, Orsini recently launched ORBIT™ (Orsini Rare Business Intelligence Technology), an AI-powered reporting and analytics platform designed to enhance care for rare disease patients. By combining their expertise, PicnicHealth and Orsini will generate meaningful insights on patient adherence and long-term outcomes, driving the success of specialized therapies within rare disease populations.

To launch this venture, Orsini and PicnicHealth will partner with AstraZeneca, a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company, to gather insights on WAINUA™ (eplontersen). Orsini is the exclusive specialty pharmacy partner for WAINUA,* an FDA-approved treatment for adults living with hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloid polyneuropathy (commonly referred to as hATTR-PN or ATTRv-PN). Read the US Full Prescribing Information here .

"We are thrilled to partner with PicnicHealth to gain a deeper understanding of patient adherence through real-world data and to work with AstraZeneca to bring these powerful insights to hATTR-PN patients," said Brandon Tom, Orsini's Chief Executive Officer. "Adherence is a critical factor to help ensure successful patient outcomes, particularly in rare disease communities. This partnership is another step forward in our mission to leave no patient behind."

"Finding innovative ways to advance research is a key priority for PicnicHealth," said Rachael Higgins, Chief Commercial Officer at PicnicHealth. "Life science companies have long faced challenges in generating meaningful evidence during the early launch phase, and we're excited to announce this partnership to help bridge that gap."

*Note: While Orsini is the exclusive specialty pharmacy partner for WAINUA, it may also be available for use by integrated delivery networks (IDNs) within qualifying IDN-owned specialty pharmacies.

APPROVED USES

WAINUA injection, for subcutaneous use, 45 mg is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR WAINUA

WAINUA may cause side effects, including:

Low vitamin A level, which is a serious, but common side effect of treatment with WAINUA. Your doctor should tell you to take vitamin A supplements. Do not take more than the amount of vitamin A your doctor has recommended. Call your doctor if you develop eye problems such as difficulty seeing at night or in low-lit areas (night blindness), or dry eyes. If you develop eye problems, your doctor should refer you to an eye doctor

The most common side effects include decreased vitamin A and vomiting.

Before you take WAINUA, tell your healthcare provider:

if you are pregnant or breastfeeding, or plan to become pregnant or breastfeed . It is not known if WAINUA can harm your baby. Changes in vitamin A levels and vitamin A supplementation related to use of WAINUA may harm your unborn baby. It is not known if WAINUA passes into breast milk

. It is not known if WAINUA can harm your baby. Changes in vitamin A levels and vitamin A supplementation related to use of WAINUA may harm your unborn baby. It is not known if WAINUA passes into breast milk about all the medicines you take, including prescription and nonprescription medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Especially tell your healthcare provider if you take vitamin A or beta-carotene supplements

Please see full Prescribing Information, including Patient Information.

About Orsini

Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini is a leader in rare diseases and gene therapies. Orsini partners with biopharma innovators, healthcare providers and payors to support patients and their families in accessing revolutionary treatments for rare diseases. Through integrated rare disease pharmacy solutions including pharmacy distribution, patient services, clinical management and convenient home infusion services, Orsini simplifies how patients connect to advanced therapies. Orsini's high-touch care model centers on experienced and trained therapy care teams that provide personalized patient care to ensure that No Patient is Left Behind™.

Orsini holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), The Joint Commission, URAC and NABP. Orsini has earned URAC's Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence Designation and ACHC's Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs.

About PicnicHealth

PicnicHealth is a leading health technology company dedicated to simplifying healthcare for everyone. To date, the company's direct-to-patient approach and innovative AI and technology platform have enabled 12 of the top 20 largest life science companies to run more efficient observational research. PicnicHealth has given tens of thousands of patients access to tools and virtual care services to simplify their care journey. PicnicHealth was recently named one of the World's Best Digital Health Companies by Newsweek, "Best MedTech Startup" by MedTech Breakthrough, and "Best AI-enabled Life Sciences Solution" by Global Health & Pharma. The future is here with PicnicHealth. To learn more, visit www.picnichealth.com.

SOURCE Orsini