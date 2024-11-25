Orsini Chosen by BridgeBio as a Specialty Pharmacy Provider for ATTRUBY™ (acoramidis), for the Treatment of Cardiomyopathy of Transthyretin-Mediated Amyloidosis

News provided by

Orsini

Nov 25, 2024, 14:30 ET

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini is now distributing BridgeBio's ATTRUBY™ (acoramidis), an orally administered treatment for cardiomyopathy of wild-type or variant transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM). ATTRUBY is a near-complete (≥90%) stabilizer of transthyretin for the treatment of adults with ATTR-CM, to reduce cardiovascular death and cardiovascular-related hospitalization. View the full Prescribing Information here.

Continue Reading

With this announcement, the therapy becomes part of Orsini's Cardiology Center of Excellence, and patients will be supported by the company's dedicated ATTR-CM Care Team.

"Orsini is deeply embedded in the cardiomyopathy space, having supported patients suffering from the disorder for over five years," Darin DeCarlo, Orsini's Chief Growth Officer, said. "Our partnership with BridgeBio offers us a tremendous opportunity to bring new hope to the patients we serve."

About Orsini
Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini is a leader in rare diseases and gene therapies. Orsini partners with biopharma innovators, healthcare providers and payors to support patients and their families in accessing revolutionary treatments for rare diseases. Through integrated rare disease pharmacy solutions including pharmacy distribution, patient services, clinical management and convenient home infusion services, Orsini simplifies how patients connect to advanced therapies. Orsini's high-touch care model centers on experienced and trained therapy care teams that provide personalized patient care to ensure that No Patient is Left Behind™.

Orsini holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), The Joint Commission, URAC and NABP. Orsini has earned URAC's Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence Designation and ACHC's Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs. For more information, contact Orsini at 847-734-7373 ext. 505, email us at [email protected], or visit www.orsinispecialtypharmacy.com.

SOURCE Orsini

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Orsini Now Distributing CASGEVY® (exagamglogene autotemcel), a Gene-Editing Therapy

Orsini Now Distributing CASGEVY® (exagamglogene autotemcel), a Gene-Editing Therapy

Orsini has been chosen by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated to dispense gene-editing therapy CASGEVY® (exagamglogene autotemcel). CASGEVY is a...
Orsini Now a Specialty Pharmacy Provider for SAJAZIR™ (icatibant) Injection, to Treat Acute HAE Attacks

Orsini Now a Specialty Pharmacy Provider for SAJAZIR™ (icatibant) Injection, to Treat Acute HAE Attacks

Orsini has been chosen by Cycle Pharmaceuticals to distribute SAJAZIR™ (icatibant) Injection, a subcutaneous treatment for acute attacks of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Licensing

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics