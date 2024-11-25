Orsini Chosen by BridgeBio as a Specialty Pharmacy Provider for ATTRUBY™ (acoramidis), for the Treatment of Cardiomyopathy of Transthyretin-Mediated Amyloidosis

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini is now distributing BridgeBio's ATTRUBY™ (acoramidis), an orally administered treatment for cardiomyopathy of wild-type or variant transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM). ATTRUBY is a near-complete (≥90%) stabilizer of transthyretin for the treatment of adults with ATTR-CM, to reduce cardiovascular death and cardiovascular-related hospitalization. View the full Prescribing Information here.

With this announcement, the therapy becomes part of Orsini's Cardiology Center of Excellence, and patients will be supported by the company's dedicated ATTR-CM Care Team.

"Orsini is deeply embedded in the cardiomyopathy space, having supported patients suffering from the disorder for over five years," Darin DeCarlo, Orsini's Chief Growth Officer, said. "Our partnership with BridgeBio offers us a tremendous opportunity to bring new hope to the patients we serve."

About Orsini

Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini is a leader in rare diseases and gene therapies. Orsini partners with biopharma innovators, healthcare providers and payors to support patients and their families in accessing revolutionary treatments for rare diseases. Through integrated rare disease pharmacy solutions including pharmacy distribution, patient services, clinical management and convenient home infusion services, Orsini simplifies how patients connect to advanced therapies. Orsini's high-touch care model centers on experienced and trained therapy care teams that provide personalized patient care to ensure that No Patient is Left Behind™.

Orsini holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), The Joint Commission, URAC and NABP. Orsini has earned URAC's Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence Designation and ACHC's Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs. For more information, contact Orsini at 847-734-7373 ext. 505, email us at [email protected] , or visit www.orsinispecialtypharmacy.com .

