Orsini Launches ORBIT™ (Orsini Rare Business Intelligence Technology) to Enhance Rare Disease Patient Care

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini, a leader in rare disease pharmacy solutions, is proud to announce the launch of ORBIT™ (Orsini Rare Business Intelligence Technology), an advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled reporting and analytics platform designed to enhance patient care for those living with a rare disease. ORBIT leverages the power of AI to provide deeper insights and more personalized support, enabling pharmaceutical manufacturers to better understand and address the unique needs of rare disease patients. By harnessing the latest advancements in technology, ORBIT pairs real-world data collection with robust analytics and reporting capabilities to enable more informed decision-making and enhance patient engagement and adherence. ORBIT is designed for flexibility and agility, using an API-forward approach to exchange real-time data with our pharmacy, patient engagement platforms, manufacturers' systems and other business associates as relevant.

"As the name suggests, ORBIT revolves around the patient, collecting and analyzing data to deliver a personalized experience," said Ashok Singh, Chief Information Officer at Orsini. "This flexible, first-of-its-kind platform harnesses the power of AI to deliver better outcomes in rare disease care."

In April, Orsini welcomed Singh to its executive management team. Singh is tasked with implementing technology enhancements aimed at driving innovation in rare disease patient care through AI-enabled technology. The debut of ORBIT is the first of several initiatives underway.

