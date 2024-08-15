Orsini Now Dispensing Livdelzi (seladelpar), for Treatment of Rare Liver Disease

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. , Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini has been selected by Gilead Sciences, Inc., to dispense Livdelzi® (seladelpar), an oral therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Aug. 14, 2024, to treat Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC). Read the Full Prescribing Information here.

PBC is a rare, chronic disease that impairs liver function; bile flow is reduced, and bile acids accumulate in the liver, elevating liver enzyme numbers to dangerous levels. The disease affects about one in 1,000 women over the age of 40 and is associated with fatigue, itching, poor appetite, weight loss and an increased risk of liver-related death.

"Livdelzi is an important treatment option to slow the progression of PBC and transform patients' quality of life," Brandon Tom, Orsini's CEO, said. "We're thrilled to partner with Gilead to address this need for people living with PBC and their families."

About Orsini

Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini is a leader in rare diseases and gene therapies. Orsini partners with biopharma innovators, healthcare providers and payors to support patients and their families in accessing revolutionary treatments for rare diseases. Through integrated rare disease pharmacy solutions including pharmacy distribution, patient services, clinical management and convenient home infusion services, Orsini simplifies how patients connect to advanced therapies. Orsini's high-touch care model centers on experienced and trained therapy care teams that provide personalized patient care to ensure that No Patient is Left Behind™.

Orsini Specialty Pharmacy holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), The Joint Commission, URAC and NABP. Orsini has earned URAC's Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence Designation and ACHC's Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs.

