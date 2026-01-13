Orsini Selected as Specialty Pharmacy Partner for Cytokinetics's MYQORZO™ (aficamten)

MYQORZO is an FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM).

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini, a leader in rare disease pharmacy solutions, announced today that it is a specialty pharmacy partner for Cytokinetics's MYQORZO™ (aficamten), an FDA-approved cardiac myosin inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adults with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM) to improve functional capacity and symptoms. Read the full Prescribing Information here.

A genetic condition, oHCM is characterized by abnormal thickening of the heart muscle, which obstructs blood flow from the left ventricle to the aorta and makes it harder for the heart to pump effectively. Patients may experience shortness of breath, chest pain, fatigue, fainting and, in severe cases, heart failure, stroke or sudden cardiac arrest. MYQORZO has been shown to significantly improve peak oxygen uptake in patients over the course of 24 weeks. It is the fifth cardiomyopathy therapy to join Orsini's portfolio.

"Orsini is honored to be entrusted to help patients access this important new therapy," Darin DeCarlo, Orsini's Chief Commercial Officer, said. "With our robust Cardiology Center of Excellence, Orsini is well-positioned to meet the needs of the oHCM community, and we're excited to partner with Cytokinetics to offer patients and their families world-class support and care."

About Orsini

Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini is a leader in rare diseases and gene therapies. Orsini partners with biopharma innovators, healthcare providers and payors to support patients and their families in accessing revolutionary treatments for rare diseases. Through integrated rare disease pharmacy solutions including pharmacy distribution, patient services, clinical management and convenient home infusion services, Orsini simplifies how patients connect to advanced therapies. Orsini's high-touch care model centers on experienced and trained therapy care teams that provide personalized patient care to ensure that No Patient is Left Behind™.

Orsini holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), The Joint Commission, URAC and NABP. Orsini has earned URAC's Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence Designation and ACHC's Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs. For more information, visit www.orsini.com.

