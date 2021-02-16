Orsini Specialty Pharmacy Selected To Be The Exclusive Specialty Pharmacy Partner For Evkeeza™ (evinacumab-dgnb)

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini Specialty Pharmacy, a leader in rare diseases and gene therapies, announced today that it has been selected by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as the exclusive specialty pharmacy partner for EvkeezaTM (evinacumab-dgnb). Evkeeza is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as an adjunct to other low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) lowering therapies to treat adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH).

HoFH, also known as homozygous FH, is an ultra-rare inherited condition that affects approximately 1,300 patients in the U.S. HoFH occurs when two copies of the familial hypercholesterolemia (FH)-causing genes are inherited, one from each parent, resulting in dangerously high levels (>400 mg/dL) of LDL-C (bad cholesterol). Patients with HoFH are at risk for premature atherosclerotic disease and cardiac events as early as their teenage years.

Orsini Chief Executive Officer Mike Fieri commented, "We are honored to be selected by Regeneron as the exclusive specialty pharmacy provider for Evkeeza, and we are committed to providing supportive and compassionate care for people living with HoFH."

About Orsini Specialty Pharmacy

Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini is a leading, independent specialty pharmacy focused on rare and ultra-rare diseases and gene therapies. Orsini's high touch care model is centered around experienced, therapy-specific care teams who provide personalized care to patients based on their specific condition and treatment. The company's comprehensive solutions include medication adherence programs, data analytics, customized manufacturer programs and nationwide nursing coverage for convenient in-home infusion services. Headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL, Orsini Specialty Pharmacy holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), The Joint Commission, URAC, NABP, and most recently was awarded ACHC's Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs.

