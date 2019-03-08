Ortho Dermatologics Launches 2019 Aspire Higher Scholarship Program For Students With Dermatologic Conditions

"At Ortho Dermatologics, our passion for dermatology is fueled by our understanding of the tremendous impact the profession can have on patients' lives," said Bill Humphries, president, Ortho Dermatologics. "Every year, we are inspired by the stories we hear from Aspire Higher applicants who have experienced the challenges of living with a skin condition, and about how their dermatologists have played a significant role in helping them navigate their condition. We are proud to support these amazing students and help them continue their education through the Aspire Higher scholarship program."

To apply for the scholarship, students are required to share an essay about their experience of living with a dermatologic condition, as well as the role that a dermatologist, physician assistant or nurse practitioner played in helping treat them. Scholarships are open to applicants or current attendees of a two- or four-year college, university or advanced (post-high school) vocational or technical school, and are available in three categories:

Undergraduate Scholar Awards for students pursuing undergraduate degrees

for students pursuing undergraduate degrees Graduate Scholar Awards for students pursuing graduate degrees

for students pursuing graduate degrees Today's Woman Scholar Awards for students who are mothers pursuing either undergraduate or graduate degrees

"The Aspire Higher scholarship is incredibly meaningful for me," said Niki Vora, a 2018 Aspire Higher scholarship recipient. "Not only does it generously aid in my educational pursuits, it has provided me the opportunity to share the experiences I had as an adolescent with skin conditions, which have helped shape me into who I am today."

Students can apply for the Aspire Higher scholarship through April 26, 2019, and winners will be announced on July 10, 2019. To learn more about the scholarship—including eligibility criteria, terms and conditions—and to see stories from previous winners, please visit www.AspireHigherScholarships.com.





About Aspire Higher and Other Philanthropic Initiatives

Since 2013, the Aspire Higher scholarship program has awarded 33 scholarships, which gave students a total of more than $550,000 toward their higher education on campuses nationwide. In addition to Aspire Higher, Ortho Dermatologics is making a difference by matching donations to help children with chronic skin conditions enjoy a week of fun and adventure at the American Academy of Dermatology's Camp Discovery and the Children's Skin Disease Foundation's Camp Wonder. The Aspire Higher Scholarship program is funded through the Bausch Foundation, which was established in 2017 to improve the lives of patients globally by providing access to safe, effective medicines and by financially supporting health care education and causes around the world.



About Ortho Dermatologics

Ortho Dermatologics is one of the largest prescription dermatology businesses dedicated to helping patients in the treatment of a range of therapeutic areas, including psoriasis, actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis and other dermatoses. The Ortho Dermatologics portfolio includes several leading acne, anti-fungal and corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses products. More information can be found at www.ortho-dermatologics.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

