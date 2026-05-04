Ortho Development Announces Full Commercial Launch of Trivicta® Hip Stem

Triple-Taper Femoral System Now Available Through Full U.S. Distribution Network

DRAPER, Utah, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortho Development Corporation (ODEV), a designer and manufacturer of high-quality orthopedic implants and surgical instruments, today announced the full commercial launch of the Trivicta® Hip Stem, a cementless triple-taper femoral component for primary total hip arthroplasty. Following a controlled market introduction, the system is now available to surgeons and health systems nationwide through Ortho Development's authorized U.S. distribution network.

"Trivicta represents an important milestone for Ortho Development and reflects the collaboration, clinical insights and engineering discipline behind its development and launch," said Greg Larson, President of Ortho Development. "Feedback from the early market release has reinforced our confidence in the system and its thoughtful refinement of the proven triple-taper design."

Trivicta strengthens Ortho Development's hip portfolio with a refined femoral stem designed to support stability, versatility and efficiency. The system incorporates a full 35 μm hydroxyapatite coating over sintered titanium beads to support early osteointegration, along with standard and extended offset options designed to provide direct lateralization without affecting leg length. Progressive neck lengths and a refined distal geometry further support anatomical versatility across a range of femoral morphologies.

A hybrid broach system with integrated anterior and posterior compaction teeth is designed to preserve bone while supporting accurate implant seating. Modular instrumentation and incremental stem sizing are intended to streamline preparation and reduce variability in placement across surgical approaches.

"The offset and neck length progression moves through smoothly, and the instrumentation is straightforward to work with," said Dr. Justin T. Deen of the Florida Orthopaedic Institute. "Clinically, I have seen good evidence of ingrowth, and the system has become my primary choice for the large majority of primary hip cases."

For more information, visit www.odev.com.

About Ortho Development Corporation

Ortho Development Corporation (ODEV), headquartered in Draper, Utah, is an orthopedic medical device company specializing in hip and knee joint replacement implants and instruments. Founded in 1994, ODEV has built a long record of working closely with distributors, sales representatives and orthopedic surgeons to deliver dependable products and provide the best customer experience in orthopedics. With a commitment to quality, service and customer partnership, Ortho Development provides reliable and clinically proven solutions that help restore mobility for patients. For more information, visit www.odev.com.

Media Contact:

Nate Mathis, Marketing Communications Manager at Ortho Development

[email protected]

385-201-6065

SOURCE Ortho Development