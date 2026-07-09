OrthoArizona Surgeon Performs First Augmented Reality Shoulder Replacement in Arizona

Utilizing a wearable, self-contained AR system from Enovis, the procedure marks a historic milestone and sets a new standard for surgical accuracy

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthoArizona, the largest physician-led orthopedic group in the Southwest, announced that Dr. Shelden Martin has performed the first augmented reality (AR) assisted shoulder replacement surgery in Arizona. This procedure marks a significant step forward in the integration of next generation technology in shoulder surgery, bringing a new level of precision to the procedure.

Dr. Shelden Martin utilized the ARVIS® Augmented Reality System by Enovis which provided real-time visual guidance directly onto the patient's anatomy. Dr. Shelden Martin of OrthoArizona performs the first augmented reality (AR) assisted shoulder replacement surgery in Arizona.

The procedure utilized the ARVIS® Augmented Reality System by Enovis, a wearable, self-contained system that delivers real-time, hands-free surgical guidance directly to the surgeon at the point of care. Dr. Martin has helped industry design and has been utilizing first-generation technology for over a decade that has relied on 3D-printed patient specific guides based on CT scans to assist with implantation of shoulder replacement implants.

"The data has overwhelmingly confirmed that the utilization of 3D CT scan preoperative planning and 3D printed guides allows us to be better surgeons, by putting these implants in more accurately and precisely and in a more reproducible and predictable fashion," said Dr. Martin. "We hope the data will eventually show that this technology improves survivorship and patient outcomes."

Over the last several years, Dr. Martin has been involved in advancing the utilization of second-generation technology, including AR assisted surgery. For this procedure, the first of its kind in Arizona, Dr. Martin wore the ARVIS eyepiece, operated by hands-free gaze and voice, which provided real-time visual guidance directly onto the patient's anatomy. He was then able to place a guide wire with millimeter-level accuracy, eliminating the need for the 3D-printed tools.

The surgery was performed on a patient with degenerative arthritis and rotator cuff pathology. Any patient undergoing a total or reverse shoulder replacement is equally a candidate for the AR-guided approach, making it a broadly applicable tool as it continues to develop.

"It is an exciting time to be a shoulder surgeon and a giant next step for our industry," said Dr. Shelden Martin. "The utilization of technology in shoulder replacement surgery is one of the most rapidly evolving areas of all large joint replacement surgery, including shoulder, hip, and knee replacement. As this technology matures, the level of precision and individualized care we can offer patients but with a more streamlined preoperative process compared to first generation technology is going to be unlike anything we have seen before in shoulder surgery."

Shoulder replacement surgery is a procedure where millimeters matter. Accurate implant positioning plays a critical role in stability, function, and long-term outcomes, making precision an essential component of surgical success. Just as Dr. Martin and OrthoArizona are committed to optimizing every phase of the patient journey, from preoperative planning through postoperative recovery, they pursue that same commitment to excellence in the operating room. The implementation of augmented reality technology reflects an ongoing effort to leverage the best available tools to enhance precision, personalize treatment, and continue raising the standard of orthopedic care.

"Every decision we make at OrthoArizona comes back to one question. Does this make care better for the patient in front of us?" said Dr. Rajan Bhatt, CEO of OrthoArizona. "Augmented reality answers that. It gives our surgeons a level of precision, accuracy, and reproducibility that was not possible a few years ago, and it can be offered broadly, not just in rare cases. I am proud of Dr. Martin and our shoulder team for leading this work. Investing in the right technology, at the right time, for the right reasons is what sets this organization apart, and we are just getting started."

As augmented reality technology continues to evolve, OrthoArizona and Dr. Martin plan to build on this milestone, evaluating how AR can be further integrated into shoulder replacement surgery and beyond. Patients interested in learning more specific information about Dr. Shelden Martin and shoulder replacement surgery or be evaluated in the office can visit Orthopedicarizona.com. Patients interested in learning about all the services offered by OrthoArizona can visit Orthoarizona.com.

About OrthoArizona



Founded in 1994, OrthoArizona is one of the nation's largest privately-held orthopedic groups, providing comprehensive musculoskeletal care across nearly 30 locations throughout metropolitan Phoenix. With nearly 100 orthopedic specialists and 1500 employees, OrthoArizona delivers expert care in orthopedics, sports medicine, spine care, interventional pain management, joint replacement, and physical therapy. The practice offers specialized services including InstantOrtho walk-in care, surgical centers, and advanced diagnostic imaging. OrthoArizona's commitment to exceptional, quality care has established it as the trusted provider for professional sports teams and athletes throughout the region. For more information, visit OrthoArizona.com.

SOURCE OrthoArizona