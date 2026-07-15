OrthoLazer® Expands Texas Footprint with New Orthopedic Wellness Center in Frisco

Second Texas location brings advanced, non-invasive laser therapy for pain relief and recovery to one of the nation's fastest-growing communities

WARSAW, Ind., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthoLazer, a national network of Orthopedic Wellness Centers specializing in non-invasive laser therapy for pain relief and recovery, today announced the recent opening of a new Wellness Center in Frisco. The Center expands access to drug-free treatment options for residents across North Texas and reflects OrthoLazer's continued growth in communities seeking alternatives to surgery, injections and prescription pain medications.

At the Center, patients receive OrthoLazer's exclusive photobiomodulation therapy (PBMT), a non-invasive treatment that uses therapeutic wavelengths of light to activate the body's natural healing process. Delivered through the most advanced Class IV laser technology, the treatment penetrates into muscles, tendons, ligaments and joints to target pain and inflammation at the source.

Expanding Access to Non-Invasive Pain Relief

The expansion comes as chronic pain continues to affect millions of Americans. More than 51 million U.S. adults live with chronic pain,[i] while 53 million adults have arthritis,[ii] one of the nation's leading causes of disability and reduced mobility. As demand grows for non-invasive treatment options that help people stay active and maintain their quality of life, OrthoLazer is expanding access to advanced pain relief and recovery solutions in Frisco and the surrounding communities.

"Patients today are looking for options that help them feel better without disrupting their lives," said Hunter Greene, Center Director at OrthoLazer Frisco. "Whether someone is dealing with arthritis, back pain, joint pain, sports injuries or other musculoskeletal conditions, our goal is to provide personalized care that may help reduce pain, improve mobility and support recovery."

The Center marks OrthoLazer's second location in Texas and reflects the company's continued investment in growing communities. As one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, Frisco continues to attract families, active adults and athletes seeking convenient access to innovative healthcare services close to home.[iii]

Founded by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Scott Sigman, OrthoLazer was created to help patients access evidence-informed, drug-free treatment options that address pain and inflammation at the source.

"Chronic pain affects millions of people and can have a significant impact on overall health and quality of life," said Dr. Sigman. "Our mission is to help patients move better, recover faster and continue doing the activities they enjoy. We're excited to bring that mission to Frisco and expand our presence in Texas."

How OrthoLazer PBM Therapy Works

OrthoLazer's exclusive photobiomodulation therapy (PBMT) approach uses the most advanced Class IV laser technology to activate the body's natural healing process. Through photobiomodulation, synchronized therapeutic wavelengths of light penetrate into muscles, tendons, ligaments and joints, helping target pain and inflammation at the source.

Treatments are personalized to deliver the right light, at the right intensity and to the right area based on each patient's condition and goals. The approach combines proprietary technology, evidence-informed treatment protocols, care delivered by OrthoLazer-certified laser technicians and guidance from the company's orthopedic surgeon advisory board to support consistent, high-quality care across OrthoLazer's growing national network.

Now Serving Frisco and North Texas

The Frisco Center is now accepting patients and serving residents throughout Frisco and neighboring North Texas communities. Located at 5550 Warren Parkway, Suite 200, Frisco, the Center offers complimentary 15-minute phone consultations. To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit https://ortholazer.com/locations/frisco-tx/.

About OrthoLazer

OrthoLazer, Your Orthopedic Wellness Center, is a growing national network of Orthopedic Wellness Centers delivering safe, personalized pain relief and recovery powered by light. Using the most advanced Class IV laser technology and an exclusive photobiomodulation therapy approach, OrthoLazer offers a non-invasive alternative to traditional pain treatments, helping patients reduce inflammation, improve mobility, recover faster and live more comfortably. Led by orthopedic professionals and guided by a patient-first philosophy, OrthoLazer is redefining orthopedic care through innovation, comfort and proven results. Learn more at ortholazer.com.

[i] Back, Lower Limb, and Upper Limb Pain Among U.S. Adults, 2019. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). National Center for Health Statistics. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/db415.htm

[ii] Chronic Disease Indicators: Arthritis. CDC. https://www.cdc.gov/cdi/indicator-definitions/arthritis.html

[iii] QuickFacts: Frisco city, Texas. U.S. Census Bureau. https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/friscocitytexas/PST045225.

SOURCE OrthoLazer