ORTHOPAEDIC PHYSICIAN, TIMOTHY J. NICE, M.D., F.A.C.S., JOINS CRYSTAL CLINIC ORTHOPAEDIC CENTER

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Board-certified orthopaedic physician, Timothy J. Nice, M.D., F.A.C.S., has joined Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center. Dr. Nice has been in practice for more than 45 years and will continue to see patients at 34600 Chardon Road in Willoughby Hills. Dr. Nice specializes in orthopaedic medicine, with a special interest in arthroplasty and total joint replacement of the hip, knee and shoulder.

Also joining Dr. Nice at the Willoughby Hills clinic are spine surgeon Brad Picha, M.D. and hand and upper extremity surgeon John Krebs, M.D. Both Dr. Picha and Dr. Krebs have completed fellowships in their orthopaedic specialty.

Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, a physician-owned hospital system, is nationally renowned for its patient outcomes and is rated first in Ohio for orthopaedic care. The Willoughby Hills clinic represents Crystal Clinic's continued expansion to serve patients in Lake County.

"As we continue to expand our regional footprint, we welcome the opportunity to serve more families in and around Lake County with our nationally-renowned orthopaedic care," said Daniel Ferry, M.B.A., Crystal Clinic President and Chief Executive Officer. "Dr. Nice is a highly regarded orthopaedic physician with an outstanding reputation. We are happy to welcome him and his patients to Crystal Clinic.

For appointments in Willoughby Hills, call 440-585-2640. To learn more, request an appointment online, or take a virtual tour of Crystal Clinics' award-winning hospital dedicated exclusively to orthopaedics and plastics/reconstructive surgery, visit CrystalClinic.com.

Nationally renowned for orthopaedic care, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is a physician-owned, orthopaedic specialty hospital system with board-certified/board-eligible surgeons, most with advanced fellowship credentials in their orthopaedic specialty, who collectively perform thousands of surgeries annually. With 19 locations throughout Northeast Ohio, including several Crystal Clinic QuickCareTM locations that provide immediate, walk-in care for sports and orthopaedic injuries, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is one of just four out of the 6,093 hospitals in the nation and the only one in Ohio to receive The Joint Commission certifications in total hip, total knee, total shoulder, and spinal fusion procedures. Crystal Clinic hospital system is ranked #1 in Ohio and in the top 1% in the U.S. by CareChex/Quantros Analytic's objective review of all U.S. hospitals and health systems, with ratings for safety and overall medical excellence. Crystal Clinic has also earned the nation's highest five-star rating in patient experience from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons, a division of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, are experts in treating soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries and provide the entire spectrum of plastic surgery – from reconstruction to cosmetic procedures. Crystal Clinic's highly advanced, state-of-the-art surgical hospital is one of the only kind in the world devoted exclusively to orthopaedics and plastic/reconstructive care.

