Orthopedic & Spine Centers of Wisconsin Continues Its Growth Throughout Madison

MADISON, Wis., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Long-time Madison podiatrist Colin Graney, DPM, has announced both the closing of his practice and that the Board Certified and Fellowship Trained physicians at Orthopedic & Spine Centers of Wisconsin will provide continuing care for his patients. Their comprehensive team specializes in all areas of orthopedics, including a dedicated foot & ankle specialty team led by Dr. Joseph Sizensky. Other areas of expertise include orthopedic surgery, sports medicine, hand & upper extremity care, joint replacement and spine care. Orthopedic & Spine Centers of Wisconsin has several locations throughout the area, including their main office located in the Arbor Gate Complex at 2501 W Beltline Hwy, Suite 601, Madison, WI, 53713.

"We are honored that physicians continue to entrust the care of their patients with our growing platform," said Dr. Jason Sansone, President of Orthopedic & Spine Centers of Wisconsin. "Our continued growth is validation that our high-quality orthopedic practice, proven expertise and commitment to improving outcomes is resonating with physicians and patients throughout the region," he added.

Now in its second year of operations, Orthopedic & Spine Centers of Wisconsin has continued its rapid growth across the region. Over the last year, the practice has grown to 8 clinic locations and announced partnerships with several leading hospitals and health systems, including Edgerton Hospital, Southwest Health, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, Upland Hills Health, Watertown Regional Medical Center and Beloit Health System. The practice has also added additional leaders and clinical services to its growing team. Internationally recognized expert spine surgeon and educator Dr. Thomas Zdeblick joined the group in 2023 to continue his decades-long role in advancing the quality of patient care and surgeon education.

In late 2022, Orthopedic & Spine Centers of Wisconsin partnered with Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo), the national leader in musculoskeletal practice and clinical outcomes management solutions and the country's largest orthopedic value-based care organization. The practice is empowered with HOPCo's proven clinical, quality, outcomes, and claims analytics infrastructure to drive performance, growth, and value-focused musculoskeletal market transformation. Utilizing HOPCo's proprietary care management platform, software tools, and analytics, the partnership provides value-based healthcare solutions that improve care outcomes, patient access, health equity, and the patient experience.

Orthopedic & Spine Centers of Wisconsin was founded to offer patients a new and convenient option for orthopedic and spine care focused on delivering improved quality and value. We pride ourselves on utilizing the latest technology and innovations in both non-surgical and surgical care for each of our patients. Each of our physicians has completed subspecialty training at some of the most esteemed medical institutions in the country, allowing them to be experts in their specific field. We utilize the latest evidence-based protocols when diagnosing and treating your condition. To learn more or request an appointment, visit www.OrthoSpineCenters.com.

Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo) is the national leader of integrated musculoskeletal value-based health outcomes management, practice management and health system service line management. This includes comprehensive expertise across all MSK specialties, including orthopedics, spine, neurosurgery, hand, pain management, rehabilitation and neurology. HOPCo's integrated care, analytics, and facilities development and management platforms have proven to increase the quality of patient care while reliably reducing the total cost of care across the care continuum for practices, health systems and payors alike. HOPCo's affiliated payors, practices, and health systems successfully participate in highly efficient value-based contracting (bundled payments, chronic episodes of care initiatives, population health programs, and other advanced risk-based arrangements) utilizing HOPCo's proprietary platforms, IT solutions, integrated analytics, and evidence-based comprehensive care pathways. Visit www.hopco.com to learn more.

